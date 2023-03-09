Acalvio and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Advanced Cyber Deception Technology to the Public Sector

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Acalvio’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading Active Defense Platform and ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers to provide U.S. Government agencies with a powerful new capability to detect and respond to advanced threats and zero-day attacks,” said Ram Varadarajan, co-founder and CEO of Acalvio Technologies. “We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with Carahsoft as Active Defense strategy is increasingly adopted by the Public Sector.”

ShadowPlex enables Government organizations to execute the three key aspects of adversarial engagement with operational efficiency:

Detection: Rapidly detects adversary presence both on-premises and in-cloud infrastructure

Disruption: Derails and delays attacks

Intelligence: Easily gathers granular forensics of attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures

ShadowPlex leverages novel AI capabilities for both ease of use and effectiveness, by making deception autonomous and customizing deception for every subnet and endpoint. By not requiring agents on production systems, ShadowPlex is low risk to deploy and produces high fidelity alerts.

“Federal agencies and critical infrastructure are under increasingly sophisticated and persistent attacks,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “With the addition of Acalvio’s ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense to the Carahsoft Cybersecurity portfolio, we now offer state-of-the-art advanced deception technology through our reseller partners to reinforce an Active Defense cybersecurity posture for our joint customers.”

Acalvio Technologies have been approved for the Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation (CDM) Program Approved Products List (APL), and are available on Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902.

For more information, contact the Acalvio team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or Acalvio@carahsoft.com. Register to schedule a demo of the ShadowPlex Autonomous Deception.

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio, the leader in cyber deception technology, helps enterprises actively defend against advanced security threats. Acalvio Active Defense Platform, built on 25 issued patents in autonomous deception and advanced AI, provides robust solutions for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Advanced Threat Detection, OT Security, Zero Trust, Active Directory Protection and Ransomware Protection. The Silicon Valley-based company’s solutions serve Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and are available to deploy on-premises, in the cloud or via marquee managed service providers. For more information, please visit www.acalvio.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.