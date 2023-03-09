Worlds Beyond Partners With Mysten Labs to Build Next-Generation Virtual Experiences on Sui Layer 1 Blockchain

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mysten Labs, a Web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Worlds Beyond, a platform dedicated to community-driven content creation, to develop next-generation virtual experiences on the Sui blockchain. Through the partnership, Worlds Beyond will leverage Sui’s advanced capabilities to provide scalable on-chain GameFi solutions for communities building custom experiences on the Worlds Beyond platform.

Founded in 2021 by Clive Bennett and Phillip Duong, Worlds Beyond empowers ‘world owners’ - players who own a 1km x 1km world plot to build out their metaverse - to unleash their imagination and build diverse and engaging virtual experiences. With advanced world editing tools, a digital asset library, AI auto generation technology, and user generated content portals, Worlds Beyond provides creators the opportunity to quickly and cost effectively build, host, and monetize unique worlds and experiences.

" Our mission at Worlds Beyond is to help creators unleash their imagination and build distinctive experiences that captivate and engage players across the globe," said Clive Bennett, Co-Founder of Worlds Beyond. " Partnering with Mysten Labs and leveraging the Sui network will allow our platform to take a major step forward, with our sights set on becoming the Web3 Roblox for grown-ups and taking the virtual world by storm."

Mysten Labs was launched in 2021 by former executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The company is helping develop Sui, is a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain that builds on important innovations in consensus algorithms and leverages novel data structures to deliver a high-performance, low-cost Layer 1.

" We are committed to building a better Web3 experience for developers and creators by providing them with best-in-class technology that is scalable, fast, and secure," said Evan Cheng Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs, initial contributor to the development of the Sui protocol. " This partnership is a natural fit for our brand and vision for the future of Web3, and we look forward to collaborating with Clive, Phillip, and their team to create unparalleled, next-generation virtual experiences."

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in crypto. Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly Web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto.

About Worlds Beyond

Worlds Beyond is a community-centric creator platform that empowers world owners to unleash their imagination and build diverse and engaging virtual experiences. With advanced world editing tools, a digital asset library, AI auto generation technology plus user generated content portals, Worlds Beyond enables creators to quickly and cost effectively build, host and monetise unique worlds and experiences.

