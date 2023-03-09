Semaphore Solutions Announces Significant Investment from Cypress Ridge Capital

NEW YORK & VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semaphore Solutions today announced a significant investment from Cypress Ridge Capital, a healthcare-focused growth equity firm. Founded in 2010, Semaphore is a leading SaaS and informatics services company addressing inherent challenges in the paradigm shift to personalized medicine. The partnership will enable the company to accelerate investments in its highly innovative SaaS platform, strengthen relationships with industry partners, and expand its professional services offering.

“We are delighted to partner with Cypress Ridge to help support our next phase of growth,” said Peter Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Semaphore. “The laboratories we work with are facing challenges due to increasingly complex workflows, higher throughput, and massively scaled data processing. These challenges will intensify as the translation of scientific research into meaningful health outcomes accelerates.”

The company also announced the appointment of Cypress Ridge Platform Partner, Anthony Uzzo, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Uzzo previously co-founded Core Informatics and later served as VP of R&D, Digital Science at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Mr. Uzzo stated, “I am honored to join Semaphore’s Board as Executive Chairman. Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to observe lab informatics’ role in supporting the rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical and molecular diagnostics industries. Semaphore’s SaaS LIMS platform, Labbit, was specifically designed to address the highly iterative paths life science companies follow for new product development and innovation.”

“The heterogeneity of participants in the life sciences market creates distinct challenges for off-the-shelf applications,” said Chris Petrini, Cypress Ridge Managing Partner. “Semaphore uniquely understands these challenges and has developed solutions that increase productivity for a market undergoing tremendous growth.”

Andrew Pardo, Cypress Ridge Managing Partner, added, “Lab informatics was an area that we focused on early in our firm’s development. We look forward to partnering with Peter, Anthony, and the rest of the Semaphore team as they transform the pace of innovation in the lab informatics market.”

About Semaphore Solutions

Semaphore Solutions is a leading informatics services and SaaS company focused on providing software solutions to support disease research, molecular diagnostics, drug discovery and development at leading life science and diagnostic organizations throughout the world. For more information, please visit http://www.semaphoresolutions.com.

About Cypress Ridge Capital

Cypress Ridge Capital is a U.S. growth equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare. The firm takes a highly thematic approach to healthcare investing, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of functional experts to identify and execute investments, accelerate growth, and drive value creation. For more information, please visit http://www.cypressridgecap.com.