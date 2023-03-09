Network of Giving Chooses argodesign as its Official Design Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--argodesign, a product design consultancy and incubator of new experiences, is partnering with the Network of Giving, a SaaS platform driving positive community change, to build its product and ensure growth at scale for years to come.

The Network of Giving gives people the power to choose where donation dollars go, through a revolutionary platform that connects local merchants and financial institutions to fund community-minded programs in their area.

Mark Rolston, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at argo: “ I’ve been working with the Network of Giving team on this idea since 2010. It has been an incredible adventure navigating the complexities of the partners and systems required to make it work. But after years of work, we’re finally able to bring this vision to life. I’m so excited to see this through.”

“ argo and Mark Rolston have been long-term champions of the Network of Giving, consistently believing in our mission to create digital commerce with purpose. Their world-class team is working to create innovative, seamless, and meaningful experiences for every stakeholder in our network,” said David Saalfrank, Chief Evangelist of the Network of Giving. “ The argodesign/Network of Giving partnership brings together deep expertise and extensive experience in strategy, design, and technology, driving continuous innovation of the SaaS platform to benefit communities.”

About argodesign

argodesign is a product design consultancy, growth partner to entrepreneurs, and incubator of new experiences. We create products that hide their technological prowess, evoke delight, and demonstrate simplicity and value. Our team is made up of experienced designers, expert technologists, strategic thinkers and passionate makers. To learn more, please visit www.argodesign.com.

About the Network of Giving

The Network of Giving is committed to providing financial and social empowerment to drive positive change in communities and the world. The Network of Giving SaaS platform utilizes digital commerce and is enabled by financial institutions, connecting local consumers, merchants, and non-profit community organizations. This connection empowers consumers to shop at local businesses triggering merchant-funded micro-donations that impact their communities – at no cost to the consumer.

The Network of Giving platform is powered by SMB4.0. It delivers marketing guidance for local businesses to enhance customer acquisition and retention, while driving business decisions through key analytics and real-time actionable insights. More on Network of Giving: networkofgiving.com