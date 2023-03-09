Paige and Mindpeak Launch an Integrated Solution for Enhanced Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications, today announced the availability of Mindpeak’s AI algorithms for IHC biomarker quantification in the Paige Platform. Mindpeak, a leader in image analysis AI software, brings state-of-the-art AI algorithms for analyzing IHC slides of lung and breast tissue into the Paige Platform. These two leading pathology AI providers have combined their technologies to help pathologists deliver faster, more accurate, and more reproducible quantitative cancer diagnoses, even in the most challenging and complex cases.

This new integration allows a complete and seamless workflow on the Paige Platform through FullFocus®, Paige’s FDA-cleared whole-slide image viewer*. The viewer provides case reviewing capabilities and access to AI, including Mindpeak’s quantitative immunohistochemistry (IHC) products that enable detection, classification, and quantification of immunolabeling results for lung (PD-L1) and breast (HER2, Ki-67, ER and PR) cancers.

“The Paige Platform is one of the most robust and easily integrated solutions available for both routine and AI-augmented digital workflows. The platform offers open compatibility with Mindpeak’s image analysis algorithms and AI solutions to support a complete and optimized workflow experience for pathologists,” said Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak. “Providing access to real-time results for breast and lung cancer IHC biomarkers enhances efficiency and accuracy of diagnosis and treatment planning to benefit pathologists, oncologists and patients, alike.”

“The Paige and Mindpeak integration highlights the Platform’s native AI deployment capabilities and provides real-time quantitative results for routine IHC biomarkers in lung and breast cancer,” said Dr. David Klimstra, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Paige. “The seamless integration into FullFocus allows pathologists to review all images from patients’ cases and immediately view results from Mindpeak’s AI-algorithms through a single interface at the slide-level or on regions of interest selected by the pathologist, improving day-to-day workflows without the need for multiple viewers and helping pathologists reproducibly quantify the expression of key predictive markers.”

About Paige

Paige is using the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to evaluate treatment options more effectively for patients and design new biomarkers for drug development, so every patient gets precise treatment options. For additional information, please visit: www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mindpeak

Mindpeak is Europe's Leader for AI-software for pathology. Over 10,000 patients have been diagnosed with the help of Mindpeak’s AI. With a focus on tissue biomarker analysis and discovery, Mindpeak serves clinical labs and biopharma companies around the globe. Mindpeak’s algorithms were the first to be used in routine clinical diagnostics in the USA and EU.

*In the United States, FullFocus® (K201005) is cleared for clinical use with Philips Ultrafast Scanner and for use with H&E-stained slides only. All other use cases are limited to Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.