Qualtrics and Twilio Raise the Bar for Customer Experience with New Integration and Expanded Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUALTRICS X4 — Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, and Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, are expanding their partnership and introducing a new no-code connector that allows real-time data sharing and integration between the Twilio Segment customer data platform (CDP) and Qualtrics’ Experience iD (XiD). The combined view of operational engagement data like content engagement, purchases, user logins and cart abandonments in Twilio Segment with qualitative data like customer satisfaction and effort scores in XiD creates richer customer profiles and more actionable insights.

Personalization is an imperative for businesses today. Recent research, commissioned by Twilio, found that 62% of consumers expect personalization, saying that a brand will lose their loyalty if their experience is not personalized — meanwhile, 49% will become repeat buyers if personalization is offered. Empowered by this new integration, brands can use a unified combination of customer behavior data and overall sentiment data, to create differentiated, personalized experiences that exceed consumer expectations.

“Twilio has world-class capabilities to capture interaction data and put it to use,” said Brad Anderson, President of Qualtrics Products and Engineering. “Our partnership combines the behavioral signals captured by Twilio Segment with Qualtrics XiD, providing customers with an understanding of the key factors impacting their customers' experience by analyzing both structured feedback and unstructured feedback using Qualtrics conversational analytics.”

“The combination of data from Twilio Segment and Qualtrics XiD has unlocked new visibility into our customers’ experience, removing silos in our data,” said Courtney Anderegg, Lead Customer Insights Analyst at Imperfect Foods. “With detailed and consistently up-to-date customer profiles, we were able to personalize outreach and improve the quality of our product for our customers.”

“One of the biggest obstacles businesses face in meeting customer expectations is siloed data. If you don’t have the full picture of your customer, how can you create a personalized experience for them?” said Kathryn Murphy, VP of Twilio Product Management. “Our partnership with Qualtrics unifies and democratizes the customer data needed to deliver personalization in real time, and at scale. We’re excited to dive into how businesses can make the most of unified data at X4 Summit this week.”

Organizations often have important data scattered across multiple systems owned and managed by different teams. Disjointed data leads to an incomplete understanding of how to effectively root out poor experiences or inefficiencies within a business process or customer journey. Connecting disparate data sets in Segment and XiD in real time would previously take weeks of expensive technical work to set up. Now, viewing these data sets together allows businesses to evaluate and respond to customer inquiries more efficiently and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. For example, customer satisfaction data from XiD can be used to categorize customers into different segments. These segments can then be handled in a bespoke way, such as providing a white-glove experience for customers with a low-CSAT score, in downstream marketing or service destinations.

This is the first Qualtrics connector to a CDP that provides a no-code integration. This new connector builds on previous Qualtrics and Twilio integrations that make it easy to capture instant feedback via SMS or WhatsApp or automatically send Qualtrics Delighted surveys and sync response data in Twilio Segment. Additionally, Twilio Segment customers now have free access to the Qualtrics Delighted-Segment integration and participants in the Segment for Startups program will now have discounted access to Qualtrics Delighted.

Availability

Available at no extra cost, the integration is available in the Segment Integration Catalog as both a Source and Destination.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’ advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

About Twilio Segment

Twilio Segment’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) provides companies with the data foundation that they need to put their customers at the heart of every decision. Per IDC, it’s the world’s #1 CDP for 2021 market share. Using Twilio Segment, companies can collect, unify and route their customer data into any system where it’s needed to better understand their customers and create seamless, compelling experiences in real-time. Tens of thousands of companies, including FOX, IBM, Intuit, and Levi’s use Twilio Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth and deliver world-class customer experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com.