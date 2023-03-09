Qualtrics and Five9 Partner to Improve the Contact Center Experience for Agents and Customers

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUALTRICS X4 – Qualtrics and Five9 today announced a partnership to integrate Five9’s industry-leading cloud contact center solutions with Qualtrics Frontline Care™. The new seamless integration between Five9 Event Subscription Services and the Qualtrics’ XM Platform™ enables customer service teams to more deeply understand how their customers feel about a service experience, uncover agent coaching opportunities and quality assurance issues, and respond more efficiently when a customer relationship is at risk. The combined capabilities will help contact center managers improve the agent experience and deliver more personalized customer experiences that increase brand loyalty.

Amidst inflation and spending cuts, contact center leaders are asked to improve service and increase sales while simultaneously being challenged to lower costs and overcome sky-high agent turnover rates. More than one-third (38%) of contact center agents don’t feel they’re set up for success and only 54% of agents believe their leadership invests in their team, according to Qualtrics research. Contact center teams need a solution that not only provides the right technology but also the subject matter expertise to help them optimize their approach to CX and deliver ongoing business value.

Collect higher quality Contact Center feedback with Five9 and Qualtrics Customer Care

Building upon the existing integration with Five9 and Qualtrics XM Discover, Qualtrics CustomerXM™ customers using the Five9 platform can now automatically deploy dynamic post-interaction surveys tailored to customer channel preferences to drive higher response rates. Service agents are alerted immediately following a negative interaction and can follow up directly through voice, chat, or email using Qualtrics Ticketing, reducing response times, and increasing customer loyalty and satisfaction.

“Contact centers are among the most critical pieces in delivering a high-quality customer experience but they face many challenges due to lack of funding and high agent turnover rates,” said Fabrice Martin, Chief Product Officer of Qualtrics XM for Customer Frontlines. “These integrations bring two industry leaders together and will help contact center teams improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, increase customer loyalty, and minimize risk and compliance issues.”

“Personalizing customer experience is crucial with today’s consumers when it comes to brand loyalty. By combining Qualtrics' cutting-edge natural language understanding and dynamic survey capabilities with our cloud contact center management capabilities leveraging Five9 Event Subscription Services, contact centers can leverage the data from the surveys to improve the customer experience,” said Scott Black, RVP Business Development at Five9. “Together we will help contact center teams gather higher-quality feedback and quickly and easily uncover process improvement opportunities, allowing businesses to deliver better customer service experiences.”

Availability

Customers can access the Frontline Care™ and Five9 Cloud Contact Center integration as well as the Qualtrics XM Discover and Five9 Cloud Contact Center integration on Qualtrics.com.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’ advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.