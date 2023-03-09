KOCOWA+ Joins Verizon’s +play Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The number one 100% Korean entertainment streamer KOCOWA+ today announced that it is now available on Verizon’s +play – the cutting-edge platform built by Verizon for customers to shop for, manage and save on their favorite subscriptions, all in one place.

Verizon’s +play seamlessly integrates a breadth of content services – spanning from the best in entertainment to education, lifestyle to fitness – in a single place so customers can easily search, subscribe, save money on and pay for their subscription services.

“We are pleased that KOCOWA+ is one of Verizon’s +play partners, giving fans another avenue for exploring over 25,000 hours of hit Korean entertainment. For fans of K-pop, there are more than enough idols’ moments to binge on. Viewers can access their favorite K-Pop Idols like BTS, aespa, NCT, and others exclusively on our platform, including weekly music chart shows, and concerts LIVE from Korea. In addition, we offer hit new and classic K-Dramas, critically acclaimed movies, and hilarious K-Variety shows from the top broadcasters, content providers, and studios in Korea. With the increasing popularity of Korean content in the Americas, we are happy to be able to offer Verizon +play’s audience access to the ultimate destination in Korean entertainment starting at the low price of $6.99,” said KunHee Park, CEO & CPO of wavve Americas, Inc.

“We’re thrilled to have KOCOWA+ as a partner +play, giving Verizon customers access to its amazing services and offerings through our platform,” said Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer of Verizon Consumer Group. “With hundreds of content and subscription services available in the marketplace, customers find themselves challenged to keep up with new services, get attractive promotions, and manage and track what they’re already signed up for. +play is the solution to these pain points.”

Check it out today and take advantage of exclusive savings and offers for Verizon customers: plusplay.verizon.com.

About wA and KOCOWA+:

wA is a global joint company between wavve, SK Square Americas, and the top Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC, & SBS. wA launched KOCOWA+, a subscription video streaming platform in the Americas, in 2017, with primary audiences in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. KOCOWA+ provides a robust lineup of over 25,000 hours of Korean Dramas, Movies, Reality, and K-Pop content in multi-languages on its direct platform. For more information please visit www.kocowa.com.

About Verizon Communications:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.