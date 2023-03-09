Aramark Announces an Equitable Alliance With Triple B Hospitality Group

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management, announced today that it has entered into an equitable alliance with Triple B Hospitality Group (Triple B), a Black-owned leader in human-centric hospitality, to bring new avenues of value to Aramark Workplace Experience Group clients who want to empower their people and communities, to overcome labor challenges, and to drive more equitable impact from their businesses.

The alliance will support Aramark’s commitment to building more effective partnerships with women- and minority-owned businesses, bridging gaps in economic impact, and linking talented people to stronger, longer-term workplace opportunities.

Founded by three seasoned hospitality industry professionals, Triple B is powered by thought leadership grown from frontline roots and focused on fresh strategies that benefit businesses and broaden their scope of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Aramark understands the value in building and implementing diverse, equitable, and inclusive practices in the workplace,” said Keith Bethel, Co-President of Triple B Hospitality Group. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Aramark to share resources, expertise, and ideas that can help move our shared clients forward in their DEI commitments and make a lasting impact on the hospitality industry.”

In partnership with Triple B, Aramark will prioritize the needs of its workforce by going beyond diverse spending and focus on community building as well as mentorship opportunities and engaging professional development programs for frontline workers.

“Triple B’s knowledge and expertise are an invaluable asset as we continue to invest in people and planet,” said Ellen Wilson, Chief Growth Officer of Aramark Workplace Experience Group. “We are honored to play a part in the Triple B mission. This alliance is an important addition to our approach and underscores Aramark’s belief that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters innovation and holistic prosperity. We are thrilled to expand upon our longstanding relationship with Triple B’s founders – Keith Bethel, Marc Brooks, and Junior Bridgeman – to support diverse communities and build a more equitable world.”

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Triple B Hospitality Group

Triple B Hospitality is led by three hospitality leaders, whose decades-long work has built a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable industry. Triple B creates renowned, best-in-class dining experiences for workplaces, educational institutions, and event venues. Their purpose is greater than simply providing nourishment, as they utilize their years of wisdom to provide high-quality services that enrich the lives of our guests, clients, and associates. Learn more at https://triplebhospitality.com.