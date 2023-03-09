Antidote Health Teams Up with Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation to Provide Mental Health Services, ‘Leave No One Behind’

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antidote Health, a telehealth company that views accessible, affordable healthcare as a fundamental human right, and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF), a global foundation created by the Antetokounmpo Family that provides necessary resources and funding to partner organizations that help people and communities thrive—today announced the “Leave No One Behind” campaign to deliver free mental health care telehealth services provided by board-certified physicians to the people of Milwaukee, made possible by a $1 million commitment from Antidote and CAFF.

“My family’s path to the United States wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of others,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo, who, in addition to co-founding CAFF with his family members also serves as a brand ambassador for Antidote Health. “I believe that by investing in others, we unlock their true potential, regardless of their origin, race, color or faith. That’s why I’m delighted that CAFF and Antidote Health have come together to provide mental health care services to those in-need. It’s another great way we can give back to this community that has given us so much.”

“Antidote Health and CAFF are bound by a shared commitment to provide affordable healthcare to all, regardless of race, location or circumstance,” said Avihai Sodri, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Antidote Health. “By leveraging CAFF’s support and providing our leading mental health care to the people of Milwaukee—the city Giannis himself calls home—at no cost through Antidote’s platform, we are getting incrementally closer to realizing that common goal.”

The collaboration between Antidote Health and CAFF is much-needed, particularly in Wisconsin. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience mental illness each year. However, in Wisconsin alone, 859,000 adults—roughly 3 times the population of Madison—have a mental health condition; for 244,000 of those individuals, the condition is considered serious. Additionally, Wisconsinites are more than four times more likely to be forced out-of-network for mental health care than for primary healthcare, which makes it tough to locate care and incurs higher out-of-pocket costs. Moreover, of the 266,000 Wisconsin adults who did not receive mental health care in the past year but needed it, 37.3% said it was due to cost.

Under the terms of the “Leave No One Behind” program, eligible Wisconsin residents will receive free mental health care treatment conducted via teleconference with a board-certified physician. No-charge services included in the program are: an evaluation, clinical diagnosis, medication management and follow-up visits—plus up to $30 per month assistance with out-of-pocket drug expenses. Sign-up will remain open until capacity is reached. Antidote Health provides treatment for the seven most common mental health conditions: Major Depressive Disorder (MDD Depression), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (including Panic Attacks), Social Anxiety Disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and Insomnia Disorder.

To sign-up or learn more, please visit: www.antidotehealth.com/caff

About Antidote Health

Antidote Health, a leading telehealth company, believes healthcare is a fundamental human right. Our services democratize access, delivering care for individuals or the whole family. We work with individuals, businesses of any size, and non-profits. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can have affordable, high-quality acute, primary and chronic care services, 24/7/365. For more information visit: www.antidotehealth.com

About CAFF

The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation was founded in 2022 by NBA superstars Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo and their family. The global foundation provides necessary resources to organizations that help people and communities. CAFF is inspired by the example of Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo, who taught their family that the opportunities we receive are not just for enriching ourselves, and that each of us has a responsibility to help others achieve their dreams. CAFF is fueling a global movement to dramatically improve the quality of life of millions of people.

For more information visit: https://caff.foundation

** Editor’s note: The offering is for residents of Wisconsin on a first come, first served basis and limited to 200 sign-ups.