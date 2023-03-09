Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center & Sentara Healthcare implement clinical quality improvement solution from Wolters Kluwer

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (HPMC) and Norfolk, VA-based Sentara Healthcare are implementing Wolters Kluwer Health’s Ovid® Synthesis Clinical Evidence Manager solution, to support evidence-based clinical research initiatives. The cloud-based workflow tool will specifically support HPMC’s Shared Governance Program and Sentara’s Healthcare Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program.

Ovid Synthesis Clinical Evidence Manager, launched in 2022, increases the efficiency of the entire clinical research process, from streamlining literature review and evidence appraisal with artificial intelligence (AI) to increasing collaboration between departments and facilitating decisions about dissemination.

Simplifying the evidence-based research process

“Sentara has used Ovid for years to help our clinicians with research,” said Suzanne Duncan, MSLS, Director of Library Services for Sentara Healthcare. “We have now added Ovid Synthesis Clinical Evidence Manager to assist with all our clinical research and tracking, as well as compliance for Magnet recognition and renewal. Based on our experience, we anticipate productive research support from this new product.”

Complementing Ovid’s premium medical content, Ovid Synthesis Clinical Evidence Manager offers easy-to-use tools to empower clinical students and experienced professionals with varying levels of research experience to carry out projects. Standardized workflows with configurable templates create a structured and supportive environment that helps all projects adhere to best practice.

Increasing project visibility & accelerating time to impact

Lourdes Casao, Director of the Education Department for CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, shared: “We are investing in Ovid across our content and technology-based workflows, to support the education department as well as assisting in the rollout of Shared Governance throughout the medical center. The Shared Governance rollout is a collaboration between our caregivers and leadership to improve patient care, streamline the work environment, and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date information is available to the care teams – Ovid Synthesis is a key element in this initiative.”

In addition to critical workflow tools, Ovid Synthesis Clinical Evidence Manager offers executive and project-level dashboards for real-time visibility into research and evidence practice across an organization. Hospitals, health systems, and educational institutions can now track ongoing research to avoid project duplication and ensure the resulting clinical practice improvements are based on the latest medical evidence and can be implemented into practice efficiently.

Impacting evidence-based practices

In addition to Sentara and HPMC, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and other institutions have also started to leverage Ovid Synthesis Clinical Evidence Manager to expedite dissemination of critical information across organizations.

“Healthcare organizations are under pressure to improve clinical quality with increasingly limited resources, making standardized research tools that shorten the cycle between the identification of clinical problems and the execution of evidence-based solutions business-critical,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice business at Wolters Kluwer Health. “We’re proud to offer leading organizations, such as HPMC, UAB and Sentara Healthcare, the tools they need to make good on their commitments to optimizing care quality.”

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth