Relm Insurance Announces Strategic Partnership with Cyber Risk Management Firm NetDiligence®

"Effective cyber risk management is no longer optional — it's essential. As cyber threats continue to evolve, our policyholders must stay one step ahead to protect their businesses and reputation,” said Donavan Burgess, Senior Vice President and Underwriter of Digital Assets, Cyber and Professional Lines at Relm. “That's why we're proud to announce the addition of NetDiligence's eRiskHub to our comprehensive cyber risk policy. With its up-to-the-minute data and powerful educational tools, eRiskHub empowers our policyholders to understand and manage their unique cyber risk exposures, develop a robust cyber readiness plan, and minimize the devastating impact of a breach.”

Mark Greisiger, President and CEO of NetDiligence, said: “Our team and our solutions are dedicated to making cyber risk management easier for everyone involved in the process of mitigating modern-day cyber risk. From policyholders to cyber insurance professionals, the eRiskHub portal helps those at the forefront of cyber defense to stay razor-sharp as the cyber threat landscape evolves.”

The eRiskHub is a comprehensive platform that offers a wide range of proactive (preventative) and reactive (recovery) information, education, and services. The platform is specifically designed for the prevention, reporting, and recovery of losses caused by cyber incidents. Relm policyholders will have access to up-to-the-minute cyber risk information and powerful features such as:

Incident Response Guidance – provides suggested steps to take following an incident and access to a breach response team.

News & Learning Center – best-practice articles, whitepapers, webinars, cyber risk stories, security, and compliance blogs, and risk management events.

Risk Manager Tools – costs calculators, policy templates, a guide to state breach notification laws, and free self-assessment design to help you manage your cyber risk.

eRisk Resources – free online security training courses and directory to quickly find external resources with expertise in pre- and post-breach disciplines.

Mobile-friendly platform – The eRiskHub® portal can be accessed from any desktop, tablet, or mobile device.

“Resources like the eRiskHub will be crucial moving forward as insurers like Relm strive to continually educate policyholders about the risks their organizations face,” says Greisiger.

Relm’s partnership with NetDiligence follows other recently announced initiatives designed to enhance the carrier’s offerings to policyholders. In November 2022, Relm partnered with cyber risk analytics CyberCube to bolster its cyber underwriting business with artificial intelligence and advanced risk modeling capabilities. In January, Relm expanded its strategic fronting partnership with Trisura, enabling the Bermuda-based carrier to provide capacity in support of AM-Best rated paper for U.S. digital asset risks.

About Relm

www.relminsurance.com

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier serving emerging industries, with a focus on digital assets/Web3.0, cannabis and psychedelics. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of traditional insurance capacity available to nascent markets, Relm is playing an active role in bolstering the resilience of the industries it serves. The firm’s unrivaled industry expertise and willingness to collaborate on creative solutions make Relm a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of innovation.

Relm is licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and holds an ‘A, Exceptional’ Financial Stability Rating from Demotech, Inc., a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) serving the insurance industry.

About NetDiligence

www.netdiligence.com

NetDiligence specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With more than 18 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal, and Breach Plan Connect® software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help policyholders with data breach response planning. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Risk Conferences in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, London and Bermuda.