Newly Founded Mercy Care and Clinic LLC Selects eClinicalWorks EHR

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Mercy Care and Clinic LLC selected eClinicalWorks as its health IT solution partner. The eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR will make it easy for the clinic providers to manage the influx of new patients, maintain organized patient data, and keep costs low.

Opening its doors in February 2023, Mercy Care and Clinic is working hard to make a name for itself in the Maryland area by providing value-based care to its patients. With eClinicalWorks, the clinic can manage everything in one place. From revenue cycle management to population health management, telehealth and patient messaging, organization is easier. With so many tools to leverage, startups like Mercy Care and Clinic can spend more time focusing on improving and expanding their business and less time organizing their front and back office.

“It’s important that we make a good first impression and start our practice off on the right foot,” said Chi Chi Otuya, founder and provider at Mercy Care and Clinic LLC. “The eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR will give us a strong IT footing, especially with all the moving parts that come with starting a new business.”

eClinicalWorks’ Project Kickstart helps startups thrive with:

Special pricing on its suite of health IT features

Marketing expertise, including website building, local SEO and social media

Access to eClinicalWorks' top features, such as a fully integrated EMR and billing, PRISMA, online booking, healow TeleVisits and more.

Learn more about the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and eClinicalWorks Project Kickstart at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Mercy Care and Clinic LLC

Mercy Care and Clinic is a new virtual clinic in Maryland that is committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to the community. The clinic is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care to its patients in a safe and convenient manner. With a team of skilled healthcare professionals, Mercy Care and Clinic strives to provide accessible, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare services to patients. For more information, contact Chi Chi Otuya at (240) 476-3951.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.