Momnt Partners with WRANGLD to Launch WRANGLD Finance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momnt, a financial technology company that powers real-time lending and payment solutions for businesses at the point of need, is announcing a partnership with WRANGLD to launch WRANGLD Finance. This innovative partnership integrates Momnt's state-of-the-art financing platform seamlessly into the WRANGLD software.

WRANGLD is a business process software designed to help home service professionals do more by managing the important aspects of their day-to-day within one streamlined app, whether they specialize in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, cleaning, locksmithing, and more. WRANGLD Finance, powered by Momnt, creates a best-in-class solution for both contractors and consumers. Contractors and home service professionals are now able to offer simple, fast, and flexible payment options to consumers in real-time.

“We’re thrilled to Partner with WRANGLD and improve the contractor financing experience. WRANGLD, like Momnt, puts innovation and user experience first. The two digital experiences come together perfectly and give users the ease, security, convenience, and top-of-the-line digital experience they’ve been looking for.” –Mike O’Connell, VP of Partnerships at Momnt

WRANGLD Finance, powered by Momnt, provides a comprehensive solution for the common challenges contractors encounter. This partnership creates a simple and streamlined digital lending experience that will help to increase cash flow, land larger jobs, and build customer retention and loyalty.

“WRANGLD was built with the user in mind, keeping things simple but packing a ton of capability into our application is something we take a lot of pride in. When I first learned about Momnt, I was excited by how our values aligned. After our first conversation, that excitement was elevated as our visions, goals, and approaches to the problems we solve are very congruent. Our users have been asking for a better approach to offering financing and I feel the WRANGLD and Momnt partnership is exactly the solution they have been looking for.” –Jonathan "JD" Dyke, CEO, and Co-Founder

About Momnt

Momnt powers modern lending solutions that enable businesses to provide low-friction financing to their customers at the moment they need it – all funded by trusted lending partners. Its API-based platform leverages alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decisioning to present real-time loan offers fit to each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry’s current regulatory infrastructure. Visit momnt.com for more information and career opportunities or follow @getmomnt.

About WRANGLD

WRANGLD is a SaaS company with a focus on management software for home service professionals. Their innovative approach to trade business operations allows their customers to grow, manage and maintain all aspects of business from one easy-to-use app. WRANGLD’s mission is founded on letting skilled professionals focus on the mastery of their trade while adapting to modern technology without complications — they keep the technology aspect of trade businesses “WRANGLD”. wrangld.com