Cell One Partners and Center for Breakthrough Medicines Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Commercialization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cell One Partners Inc., an industry-leading strategic consulting firm positioned to support cell and gene therapy (CGT) companies with scientific and commercial expertise to guide their research from laboratory to commercialization, and King of Prussia-based Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies.

Cell One Partners provides its clients with virtual company creation and management for all aspects of drug development and commercialization. This partnership combines Cell One Partners’ strategic vision of enabling new company formation through virtual executive leadership and program management to accelerate assets from the bench to the clinic and finally to market with CBM’s commitment to providing industry-leading technologies, capabilities, and massive capacity for end-to-end development, testing, and manufacturing of lifesaving therapies.

“Our unique model of creating and managing virtual companies for CGT asset owners allows them to accelerate their pathway to commercialization via our unparalleled network of cell and gene therapy leaders and innovators to support all aspects of the development, manufacturing, and commercialization continuum at about one-third of the management cost of setting up a traditional company with C-level executives,” said George S. Goldberger, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cell One Partners. “The Center for Breakthrough Medicines is a valuable asset to our clients as their integrated, end-to-end services, all located in a single complex, allow innovator companies to optimize their working capital and focus on driving the science toward commercialization.”

A barrier for many early-stage CGT development companies, including those tied to academic institutions, is a lack of access to senior C-suite leadership who can provide counsel and guidance on all aspects of getting a therapy from idea to clinic, including clinical development planning, product pipeline assessment, management and organizational development, and regulatory and approval pathway development. Cell One Partners’ unique, virtual company creation removes those barriers by providing virtual, world-class management at typically one-third of the cost of a traditional new company start-up, allowing the asset owner to focus both their cash and energies on research and development.

Through this strategic partnership with CBM, on track to be the world’s largest single CGT manufacturing site with more than 700,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing and testing facilities, including 30-plus GMP suites, CGT asset owners will have unparalleled access to end-to-end services to support research and development, process development, and clinical and commercial manufacturing, including starting materials (plasmid and nucleic acid synthesis) and cell banking. Cell One Partners believes a partnership with CBM positions its clients for success via an innovative virtual company creation, management strategy, and structure while delivering a cost-effective, future-oriented model for cell and gene therapy development, manufacturing, and commercialization.

“The missions of our two organizations are aligned – to advance cell and gene therapy research from idealization to commercialization in an effort to save lives,” said Jennifer Manning, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at CBM. “A strategic partnership with Cell One Partners provides CGT developers access to Cell One Partners’ virtual C-Suite executives and strategic advisors and access to CBM’s expansive capacity, breadth of CGT technologies, R&D, process development and GMP manufacturing expertise, allowing innovators to focus on research, extend cash runway, simplify a complex supply chain, and accelerate the development and manufacturing of their therapies.”

About Cell One Partners Inc.

Cell One Partners (www.cellonepartners.com) is the premier global strategic consultancy and transaction advisory firm focused entirely on cell and gene therapy and regenerative medicine. Our mission is to help companies advance towards commercialization by leveraging our global network of strategic advisors with unparalleled depth of hands-on experience.

Combining our expertise and our relationships with thought leaders enables us to provide first-hand, front-line perspective and guidance on tactics, strategy and grand strategy for developers of therapies and for tools providers to accelerate value generation. Our multi-disciplined teams are in addition engaged with executing global clinical trials within a unique cost-effective model.

About The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM)

Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) is a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) uniquely positioned to enable pharma and biotech companies to develop, test and manufacture life-saving therapies and treatments on a global scale. Ideally located in the heart of Philadelphia’s Cellicon Valley, CBM has assembled the most accomplished cell and gene therapy experts in the world, armed with cutting-edge and innovative technologies, to offer scalable, best-in-class pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing capabilities, including process development, plasmid DNA, vector manufacturing, cell banking, cell processing, and a full suite of complementary and standalone testing and analytical capabilities.

Purpose-built and patient-driven, CBM was designed from the ground up to be a more-effective CDMO, providing single-source, end-to-end solutions to deliver true partnership and unprecedented value to its customers through teamwork, transparency, and speed-to-market dedication.