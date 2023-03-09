Quake Global Selected by Yanmar Holdings for their Telematics Hardware Needs

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quake Global, a leading provider of telematics hardware and software solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment with a major focus on designing and manufacturing advanced solutions to customers’ challenges, as their exclusive supplier for telematics hardware needs for their Spraying Robot YV01.

Yanmar's autonomous spraying robot is set to transform the world of wine production. It will use a Quake programmable hardware modem customized toward the Spraying Robot’s application. The modem synchronizes the route map and real-time information about the location of the spraying robot to ensure that the spraying process is carried out efficiently and effectively.

Yanmar had already selected Quake Global as the telematics hardware provider for their standard telematics needs for construction machines and agriculture machines. This expansion adds another area for Quake devices to operate in Yanmar machines. This agreement is an important milestone for both companies and highlights the continued demand for reliable and innovative telematics solutions.

Telematics allows for the remote monitoring of equipment to determine critical CANBUS data alerts and performance for product improvements. This technology can be used to ensure proper maintenance and parts usage, in addition to real-time operation hours. By monitoring these parameters, telematics systems can help to improve the performance of vehicles and equipment and to reduce the risk of accidents.

Quake Global's programmable hardware modems offer a powerful solution for a wide range of telematics needs. They can be installed on a wide variety of equipment and machinery in order to enable them to be located, tracked, managed, and monitored from a remote location.

About Quake Global:

Founded in 1998, Quake Global has been a leader in providing innovative telematics hardware and software solutions to global partners. Quake's hardware solutions are designed to be rugged and reliable, able to withstand the harsh conditions of the road or even off the road. Telematics is a rapidly growing industry, and Quake Global is at the forefront of this exciting new field.