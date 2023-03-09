Eutelsat and Intelsat Sign Multi-Orbit Contract Enhancing Connectivity with OneWeb Services

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext: ETL) (Paris: ETL) has signed a multi-orbit agreement with Intelsat to enhance connectivity solutions over Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific, including OneWeb services.

Under this new seven-year multi-million-euro capacity agreement with a progressive roll-out of assets over 2023, leveraging Eutelsat’s High-throughput satellites (HTS) in the Ku-band including the recently launched EUTELSAT 10B satellite and OneWeb’s constellation, Intelsat will be able to offer connectivity solutions for air, land and sea.

This deal cements a proposed deal previously announced on the EUTELSAT 10B satellite in October 2019 between Eutelsat and Gogo Commercial Aviation, acquired by Intelsat in 2020. The new capacity agreement adds OneWeb’s LEO (low-Earth orbit) solution to a larger portion of Eutelsat’s HTS GEO (geostationary orbit) assets (EUTELSAT 172B, the coming EUTELSAT 10B, and the future Flexsat), creating a unique hybrid offer that provides Intelsat with enhanced connectivity capacities.

Customers worldwide will be able to benefit from a seamless ubiquitous connectivity service enabled by the combination of the GEO and LEO assets of the three entities: Eutelsat’s and Intelsat’s GEO fleets coupled with OneWeb’s ground-breaking LEO network.

Cyril Dujardin, General Manager of the Connectivity Business Unit of Eutelsat and Ben Griffin, Vice President, Mobility at OneWeb, said: “Eutelsat and OneWeb are proud to collaborate to provide Intelsat with the best connectivity solutions. This truly hybrid approach paves the way for thorough connectivity solutions for all stakeholders, be it in the air, at sea, or on the ground. In all, it will deliver customers the best of both worlds in an integrated seamless approach.”

