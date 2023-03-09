Yugabyte and SRA OSS Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Database Modernization

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced that it has signed a strategic partner agreement with leading Japanese PostgreSQL professional consulting company, SRA OSS, LLC.

Together, Yugabyte and SRA OSS will accelerate the adoption of cloud-native transactional database technology for enterprise database modernization initiatives in Japan.

SRA OSS brings a wealth of experience in PostgreSQL database implementation and modernization. Yugabyte’s partnership with SRA OSS has been fueled by an emerging market opportunity to share YugabyteDB’s enterprise-grade relational database capabilities and horizontal scalability and cloud native resilience, along with the demand and ambition of SRA OSS to help businesses fully capitalize on database migration from legacy databases.

Both organizations see a growing market opportunity for cloud-native databases in the Japan region. They recognize that enterprise digital transformation efforts are stalling due to the inadequacy of monolithic databases to handle scalability and availability for systems of engagement and systems of record.

The companies also understand that SaaS providers are looking for relational databases that support horizontally scalable and multi-tenancy while their business is growing.

Danny Zaidifard, Vice President of Business Development & Partners, Yugabyte said, “We see significant market opportunity as many organizations in the region are accelerating their database modernization plans. Japan has proven to be an innovative, early-adopter economy, and we are delighted to work with the country’s leading PostgreSQL professional consulting company, SRA OSS, who are our ideal partner for this market.”

Kaoru Inaba, President, SRA OSS, commented, “We are very pleased to build our partnership in Japan with Yugabyte, a leader in distributed SQL databases. Most enterprises are facing scalability and availability challenges in monolithic relational databases, and we have high expectations for YugabyteDB, which meets these enterprise database demands. We also expect Yugabyte Voyager, the end-to-end database migration solution for YugabyteDB, to accelerate our collaborative business.”

YugabyteDB is a natural complement to SRA OSS’s existing technologies and services, as they align well with the needs of the region’s largest and most demanding transactional-driven organizations, which are looking to accelerate their database modernization strategies.

One of Yugabyte’s 2023 goals is to expand further into important new geographic markets, fuelling the company’s growth across Japan. Globally, Yugabyte completed a Series C funding round for $188 million in October 2021, which valued the business at more than $1.3B.

Yugabyte officially established its Japan business in October 2021 and has been accelerating its growth in the region ever since. The company’s go-to-market strategy includes the appointment of complementary strategic partners in the region.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global transactional applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance, and cloud native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. For more info, go to: Yugabyte.