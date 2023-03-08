Stratus Financial Partners With FSANA

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratus Financial proudly announces its partnership with the Flight School Association of North America (FSANA). Through this collaborative effort, Stratus aims to provide its customers with the best experience possible regarding financing their flight school tuition. Our team is committed to helping flight schools reach their financial goals, and this partnership will allow us to provide tailored services and solutions to meet their unique needs.

FSANA members will now access more competitive prices on flights, school tuition, and other services. At the same time, Stratus can offer its customers a more comprehensive financing package that considers the unique needs of flight school students. Also, Stratus can support FSANA’s mission of providing the highest quality of flight education and training to its members.

This partnership exemplifies Stratus’s commitment to providing its customers with the best possible services and experiences. Stratus understands the importance of flight school education and how it can open new opportunities for individuals. By working with FSANA, Stratus can provide its customers with the best possible services, prices, and incentives for flight school tuition, making it easier for them to get the education they need to advance their careers.

About Stratus Financial:

Stratus Financial was founded in the year 2020 by a group of FAA Certificated Flight and Ground Instructors with decades of experience in the aviation industry. As aviators ourselves, we truly understand what it’s like to dream.

At Stratus Financial, we believe in developing lending products that make sense for pilots at all stages of their careers. Our mission is simple: we want to help you get your wings as swiftly as possible. Stratus started off in the middle of a COVID pandemic despite aviation coming to a halt with retiring planes at unprecedented numbers and thousands of pilots were either furloughed, retired, or outright fired in droves. Stratus was able to fill in the demand through student pilots’ access to instructional funding and fast traction built by flight schools.

While providing financing and simplifying the process are key parts of what we do at Stratus Financial, we don’t see them as ends unto themselves. In fact, what drives Stratus isn’t just funding education—we believe it’s funding your future. A future where more people can take flight—and thrive!