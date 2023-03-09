The International School Nido de Aguilas Selects PowerSchool Ecollect Forms to Strengthen Digital Communication Processes

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in more than 90 countries, today announced The International School Nido de Aguilas (ISNDA) in Santiago, Chile selected PowerSchool Unified Operations™ Ecollect Forms to optimize the school system’s digital form distribution and parent-school communication efforts. Paired with the school system’s existing PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning and Unified Operations™ PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) products, ISNDA’s implementation of Ecollect Forms has fortified its technology stack to now support paperless processes and broader reporting and communications efforts among students, parents, and teachers.

“As a school system supporting international students, it’s crucial for us to carefully select powerful, yet capable, products available to support our everyday operations. I can confidently say Ecollect Forms is a technology investment that accomplishes that goal,” said Daniela Tolosa, SIS Coordinator, The International School Nido de Aguilas. “PowerSchool and its variety of helpful products have become trusted assets to our students and staff at Nido de Aguilas.”

Through its cohesive interface, Ecollect Forms helps school systems around the world digitally create, distribute, and collect everything from surveys, e-learning consent forms, permission slips, and more. At ISNDA, Ecollect Forms has helped boost parent-teacher communications efforts by improving overall parent and student response rates to all digital forms issued, along with keeping parents informed of their students’ academic progress. As a result, Ecollect Forms has now become the go-to interface for staff to manage parent and family related tasks and interactions.

In addition, Schoology Learning and PowerSchool SIS have helped ISNDA strengthen its personalized student learning and broader administrative capabilities. Schoology Learning’s array of learning management, assessment, parent engagement, and professional development features has helped ISNDA seamlessly manage the school system’s transition from remote to in-person learning. Through PowerSchool SIS, ISNDA has been able to securely manage scheduling, grading, attendance, and other needs through its unified interface.

Founded in 1934, Nido de Aguilas is a private, co-educational, non-sectarian, non-profit day school rooted in the best traditions of Chilean and North American education. Today, Nido serves over 1,600 students from 50 countries and offers a comprehensive liberal arts college preparatory educational program for PK-12 students.

For more information about Ecollect Forms, visit https://www.powerschool.com/operations/student-information-systems/ecollect-forms/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C