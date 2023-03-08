Pacific Life and Franklin Templeton Collaborate on Lifetime Income Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life and Franklin Templeton have announced a collaboration to jointly tackle the need for lifetime income for defined contribution plan participants through personalization and insurance solutions.

With the recent passage of the SECURE Act 2.0 and continued focus on supportive regulatory legislation, plan sponsors have shown an increased interest in offering lifetime income solutions to plan participants. Pacific Life and Franklin Templeton are well-positioned to offer innovative solutions that are simple to administer and meet plan participants’ needs.

“ We’re excited to deepen our longstanding relationship with Franklin Templeton,” said Brian Woolfolk, executive vice president and head of Pacific Life’s institutional business. “ Participants are best served when innovation and expertise are leveraged to produce meaningful solutions that result in better retirement outcomes.”

Given Pacific Life’s ability to manage risk through innovative solutions in the lifetime income space, and Franklin Templeton’s strength and expertise in investment management, and robust personalized allocation methodology, this collaboration is a natural fit.

“ A one-size-fits-all approach to retirement planning is falling short of the needs of most plan participants,” said Michael Oler, assistant vice president and head of Pacific Life’s defined contribution lifetime income. “ This collaboration will address the need for personalization and customization in retirement savings and help plan sponsors help their participants achieve better retirement outcomes.”

According to the 2023 Voice of the American Worker study, research conducted on behalf of Franklin Templeton by The Harris Poll, 85% of U.S. workers would welcome access to a future guaranteed income stream as an employment benefit.

“ Crafting next-generation solutions that meet the unique needs of participants is core to our values and allows us to make meaningful progress toward providing financial well-being to all Americans,” said Yaqub Ahmed, Head of U.S. Retirement, Insurance, & 529 at Franklin Templeton.

Both firms have been serving the needs of retirees for decades through thought leadership, education, and awareness tactics within the industry.

