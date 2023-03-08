Banrion Capital Management Selected for Newchip’s Seed-Stage Global Accelerator, Grows Executive Team

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banrion Capital Management, a female-led financial services company focused on providing solutions for engaging in alternative investments, celebrates International Women’s Day by announcing two milestone moments: the firm’s acceptance into Newchip’s renowned global Accelerator Program and the hire of two new members of their executive team. Further highlighting Banrion’s strong first month, the firm welcomes Victoria Bills, chief investment strategist and Brittany Mason, chief of staff, to grow the executive team helmed by founder and CEO, Shana Orczyk Sissel.

Banrion’s involvement in the Newchip program helps provide the firm with the tools required to rapidly fund, build and scale. Newchip reports that past accelerator cohorts have averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding, with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

“Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator Program,” says Brian Lee, head of product at Newchip. “This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financing who seek to identify promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Financial services companies like Banrion can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Banrion and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip.”

Launched in February, Banrion Capital Management strives to make alternatives a core portfolio holding for all investors through education, technology and other tools geared toward advisors and investors alike. Effective this month, Victoria Bills and Brittany Mason join the team as chief investment strategist and chief of staff, respectively.

Bills brings significant industry experience from investing and holding roles at Allos Ventures, the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office and Ariel Investments. At Banrion, she is charged with leading platform efforts to develop and maintain the firm’s investment models, conduct due diligence on private investment funds and serve as a liaison to the firm’s OCIO clients.

Mason, meanwhile, will leverage her background in event management, production and branding to spearhead the firm’s marketing efforts and engagement with advisors. While working for Rocket Mortgage as the only female purchase banker in the region, Mason earned several awards as one of the top-producing bankers in the country.

“I am thrilled to have Victoria and Brittany join the Banrion executive team,” says Sissel. “They are two strong female leaders who will lend their extensive expertise to making Banrion a household name in the investing and alternatives space. We hope to continue to inspire women to step into financial services roles and create meaningful and diverse contributions to the investor community. ”

About Banrion Capital Management

Banrion Capital Management helps small and midsize advisory firms develop the right strategy to add both public and private alternatives to their portfolio solutions through education, consultation and proprietary technology.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.