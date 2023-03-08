Affinity Interactive Announces Sale of Rail City Casino in Sparks, Nevada

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Interactive (“AI”), an omni-channel gaming industry leader, today announced that its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to sell Rail City Casino (“Rail City”) to affiliates of Truckee Gaming, LLC (‘Truckee Gaming”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Located in Sparks, Nevada, Rail City Casino is one of the leading gaming and wagering destinations in western Nevada. With approximately 24,000 square feet of gaming space, the casino operates nearly 415 slot machines, a keno lounge, and dining options that include Ale House American Café and a buffet.

AI plans to invest in other opportunities that align with its core business and growth strategy.

“As part of the Affinity Interactive family, we expanded our offerings and capabilities, allowing us to continuously enhance the Rail City experience for our valued customers and gaming enthusiasts,” said Andrei Scrivens, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Interactive.

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly 1 million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit affinityinteractive.com, DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and DRF.com/sports.

Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"). ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions. ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. (www.zcg.com)

About Truckee Gaming, LLC

Truckee Gaming, LLC is a Reno, Nevada based casino company that owns and operates Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort in Verdi, Gold Ranch Casino in Dayton, Club Fortune Casino in Henderson and three Pioneer Crossing Casinos located in Dayton, Fernley, and Yerington. Truckee Gaming, LLC was founded in 2013. For more information on Truckee Gaming, please visit its website at www.truckeegaming.com.