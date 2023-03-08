SatixFy and Kythera Space Solutions Partner to Deliver Advanced Payload Solutions for LEO Constellations

BETHESDA, Md. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication technology solutions from chip to product, and Kythera Space Solutions (“Kythera”), the leader in dynamic management systems for next-generation payloads and SATCOM networks, announced that they have partnered to deliver advanced payload solutions for LEO constellations.

SatixFy’s advanced SX-4000 processor drives high performance and flexibility of software defined satellite (SDS) platforms, delivering on-board regenerative processing capability and on-orbit reconfigurability. Kythera makes the Kythera Operating System (KOS), the emerging industry standard for dynamically and autonomously managing and optimizing SDS payloads and NextGen SATCOM networks. KOS optimizes payload and network resources, capacity, and service.

The partnership leverages Kythera’s KOS to manage and optimize SatixFy’s SDS payloads, delivering a fully integrated solution that includes the space assets, as well as space and ground segment management and orchestration capabilities for LEO constellation optimization.

The combination of SatixFy’s advanced payload processor with Kythera’s dynamic resource management software will enable customers to reduce overall time-to-market, reduce internal development costs, and increase profitability over the life of their LEO constellations. The combined solution will decrease the operational complexities associated with managing and optimizing complex LEO constellation architectures, increasing operational efficiency while decreasing operational support costs.

“Sophisticated LEO networks that leverage SatixFy’s advanced processors and payloads demand equally high-performance software to manage them,” said Dr. Jeffrey Freedman, PhD, CEO of Kythera Space Solutions. “By leveraging the Kythera Operating System, LEO constellations that employ SatixFy payloads will realize optimized performance and further benefit from interoperability and pooled capacity with other network assets managed within the KOS ecosystem.”

“Our LEO constellation customers are increasingly looking for a holistic solution that provides not only the space hardware assets but the software to manage those assets,” said Ido Gur, CEO of SatixFy. “We’re excited to expand our ecosystem in partnership with Kythera to deliver one of the most advanced SATCOM network management and optimization solution on the market in conjunction with our satellite hardware. The result is a turnkey LEO network solution that allows customers to unlock the full potential and achieve maximum value from their LEO constellation investments.”

About SatixFy:

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems, including satellite payloads, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy’s products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy’s innovative ASICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy’s advanced VSATs and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using LEO, MEO and GEO satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, communications-on-the-move applications, satellite-enabled Internet-of-Things, and consumer user terminals.

SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the U.S., U.K., and Bulgaria. For more information, please visit www.SatixFy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of SatixFy’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of SatixFy.

About Kythera:

Kythera Space Solutions is the leading provider of dynamic management systems for next-generation satellite payloads and networks. Kythera’s software solutions manage and optimize your satellite resources along with your ground-based assets, providing fully autonomous, real-time space network provisioning and operations that take full advantage of today’s flexible, high-throughput satellites. The Kythera Operating System (KOS) is the emerging industry standard for powering dynamic, autonomous SATCOM. Kythera Space Solutions is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA. For more information, visit www.kythera.space.

SAT-COM