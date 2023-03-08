Axelera AI and Advantech Are Teaming up to Bring the Inference Power of a Data Center to Edge Devices (Graphic: Business Wire)

Axelera AI and Advantech Are Teaming up to Bring the Inference Power of a Data Center to Edge Devices (Graphic: Business Wire)

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axelera AI, the provider of world’s most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the Edge today announces a strategic partnership with Advantech. Combining Advantech’s expertise in the embedded and industrial PCs and Axelera AI’s disruptive edge AI technology, together they will bring the inference power of a data center to edge devices, enabling customers to process data in real-time, reducing latency while increasing efficiency.

In just 18 months Axelera AI:

Taped out two chips,

Introduced their next-generation Metis AI hardware and software platform,

Raised $37ml USD funding,

Grown a team of more than 110 game-changers - 40 PhDs - in 12 European countries.

At Embedded World Axelera AI will show its new products, available in a range of industry-standard form factors varying from M.2 modules to vision ready systems. The products combine powerful processing performance with Metis AIPU technology and the easy-to-use Voyager SDK software stack, just at a fraction of the cost and power consumption of today’s available solutions.

"We are excited to showcase our progress in building next-generation computer vision products. The partnership with Advantech underpins the magnitude of what our Metis AI platform delivers and we are honored to partner with them. As we grow, we're seeking talented people to join our team and develop the future of Edge AI." Said Fabrizio Del Maffeo, CEO of Axelera AI.

Visit Axelera AI in Hall 2-538 to learn more about their products, Metis AI Platform and partnership opportunities. Pre-orders for the AI vision products are available at Axelera.ai.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is providing the world’s most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the edge. Its game-changing Metis™ AI platform – a holistic hardware and software solution for AI interference at the edge – enables computer vision applications to become more accessible, powerful and user friendly than ever before. Headquartered in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and the UK, with more than 110 employees in 12 countries. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware hail from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies.

For more information on Axelera AI see: www.axelera.ai