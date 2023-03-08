Coty Announces Max Factor UK Partnership With UNICEF

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On International Women’s Day, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) announced a two-year partnership between Max Factor UK and UNICEF to support Skills4Girls. Over the next two years, the program will help give young girls the tools and resources to reach their full potential and become the next generation of successful leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

Worldwide, the UNICEF project aims to unlock the potential of 11.5 million girls in more than 30 countries by providing training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), digital technologies, and social entrepreneurship—as well as life skills.

Globally, one in four girls aged 15-19 is not educated, trained, or employed, compared with approximately one in 10 boys of the same age. When girls do not complete their secondary education, they often lack critical skills, mentors, and access to on-the-job training needed to transition to employment.

Investing in the success of girls has the power to create a positive ripple effect, benefitting entire families, communities, and societies. Research shows that every $1 spent on girls’ rights and education would generate a $2.80 return for the national economy1. If every girl received 12 years of quality education, earnings for women globally could increase by $15-30 trillion2, in turn enabling all girls to thrive and make their mark in previously male dominated fields.

As the official supporter of the partnership, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas says, “ Throughout my time with UNICEF, I have witnessed first-hand the importance of empowering young girls in disadvantaged marginalized communities and giving them the skills and opportunity to fulfil their dreams. Showing young people that their ambitions are achievable, and giving them the support to get there, is rewarding and critical for their future. I’m so proud that Max Factor and UNICEF are joining forces to inspire real change.”

Coty Vice President of Global Marketing, Max Factor, Janine Fernandez, comments, “ At Coty, we believe we have an important role to play in society through our brands, which champion self-expression and challenge stereotypes. Max Factor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been shaking up the beauty space, celebrating individuality, empowerment, and inclusivity. We are proud to launch the new Max Factor UK and UNICEF’s Skills4Girls partnership and invest in the lives of these young girls, giving them hope for brighter futures.”

Founded in 1909, Max Factor has always promoted transformation and empowerment, and championed important social causes like gender equality through campaigns like #breakthebias, which launched on International Women’s Day 2022 with global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, works to build a better world for every child, every day, everywhere.

ABOUT MAX FACTOR

One of the world's pioneering cosmetics companies, Max Factor was founded at the beginning of the 20th century by the eponymous Polish-born cosmetician. Throughout Hollywood's Golden Age, Max Factor was known for creating the signature looks of the era’s most famous icons such as Marylin Monroe, Ava Gardner, Jean Harlow and Marlene Dietrich. The make-up products and techniques Max Factor created for the movie industry and his Hollywood clients earned him an Oscar, but his guiding philosophy was that any woman could look incredible given the right tools and make-up artistry skills. From mascara to foundation, eye shadow to lipstick, Max Factor put the transformative tools for make-up artistry into the hands of every woman, enabling her to radiate beauty every day. Today, Max Factor continues to help people everywhere maximise their unique potential by putting its expertise into their hands. Creating easy-to-apply, inspiring products with good-for-you skincare ingredients, our core belief is that you should never settle for anything less than your best self.

ABOUT COTY INC.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

ABOUT UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).

For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook and Youtube.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

