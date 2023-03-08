Total Telecom: Huawei Urges the Industry to Focus on Developing Future-centric Digital Infrastructure and Embrace 5G Business Success

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Total Telecom reported that Huawei emphasized the need to develop an ICT infrastructure that is simple, energy-efficient, and intelligent to accelerate the digital transformation of the telcos and to foster innovation at MWC Barcelona 2023.

As digital transformation has now accelerated for all industry verticals, Li Peng, President of Huawei’s Carrier BG, outlined how 5G was opening the door to an intelligent world and how the transition to 5.5G would be a significant turning point in this journey during his address at MWC’s Day 0 Forum. He also discussed the industry’s need to work together to accelerate the advance towards an ultra-broadband, environmentally friendly, and intelligent world to meet the escalating new digital demands from users and sectors.

Li highlights that general-purpose technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing are driving industrial digitalization and bringing new strategic opportunities, as enterprise customers need more offering portfolios, carriers need to reinforce “Connectivity+”. Moving forward, the intelligent world will be deeply integrated with the physical world.

Hence the transition from 5G to 5.5G will be crucial. Huawei is prepared to collaborate with its industry partners to deliver a ubiquitous 10-gigabit experience using cutting-edge wireless, optical, and IP technologies; to investigate use cases like vehicle-road collaboration and environment monitoring to integrate connectivity and sensing; and to develop a unified energy efficiency indicator system to support the growth of the green industry. It should be noted that NCIe, an indicator to gauge the intensity of network carbon emissions, was formally published as a standard by the ITU-T last year.

At the conclusion of the speech, Li urged the entire telecom industry to implement the GUIDE business model to speed up the adoption of 5G and advance the world’s transition to an ultra-broadband, eco-friendly, and intelligent one.

About Total Telecom

Total Telecom offers daily online news with the option to sign up for headlines by email and monthly analysis. Total Telecom organises the annual World Communication Awards, Asia Communication Awards and a range of conferences and networking opportunities, including Submarine Networks EMEA, 5GLIVE, Connected Italy, Connected Britain, Connected Germany and the Total Telecom Congress. Find out more at www.totaltele.com