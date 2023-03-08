Concentric AI and CTERA Partner to Bolster Data Security Posture Management for Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concentric AI, a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management (DSPM), today announced it has partnered with CTERA, a leading provider of edge-to-cloud file services. CTERA seamlessly integrates Concentric AI's Semantic Intelligence™ solution into customer environments by deploying an edge filer that acts as a cache server for Concentric AI’s data security posture management capabilities. Together, the partnership helps joint customers find, evaluate, store, and protect their growing volumes of personal, health, and financial data – no matter where it resides. This allows enterprises to meet their demanding regulatory requirements and prevent sensitive data loss.

“Concentric AI’s advanced deep-learning technology solves the ongoing challenges of cloud data security and improves data security posture management,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI CEO. “Our seamless integration with CTERA provides joint customers with complex cloud environments with a simple, autonomous solution that can discover sensitive and regulated data, and deliver a comprehensive picture of where these critical data elements reside. Our joint customers get the AI-based tools they need for a complete and accurate picture of their most sensitive data assets.”

"We believe that data management needs to evolve from IOPS to DataOps, from being focused solely on storage performance to a more holistic approach that considers the data itself,” said Oded Nagel, CTERA Chief Strategy Officer. “As data continues to grow, it's becoming increasingly important to use AI to help manage it effectively. Our partnership with Concentric AI allows our joint customers to harness the power of AI to more efficiently manage, protect, and control their data, from edge to cloud.”

Concentric AI’s DSPM solution scans organizations’ data, detects sensitive or business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling. In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence™ automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance™ analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files. It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.

About Concentric AI

With Concentric AI, organizations can finally address their unmet data security needs by discovering and protecting business-critical content. Concentric AI protects intellectual property, financial data, PII/PCI content, customer data, business confidential content and more, across on-premises and cloud-based data stores, as well as messaging and communication applications. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ Data Security Posture Management solution uses deep learning and Risk Distance™ analysis to accurately categorize data, assess risk, and remediate security issues – without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.

Concentric AI, Semantic Intelligence™, and Risk Distance™ are or may be registered trademarks of Concentric AI, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.