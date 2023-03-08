SecurityScorecard Partners with The International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) to Create a Cyber Resilient Legal Community

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityScorecard, the global security ratings leader, today announced a strategic partnership with the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA). The partnership provides ILTA members with enterprise licenses to monitor their own organization and a portfolio of vendors, partners, or clients.

“SecurityScorecard is committed to helping the global legal community be more secure and cyber resilient,” said Owen Denby, General Counsel at SecurityScorecard. “Supporting ILTA members with greater self-monitoring and vendor risk management capabilities will help greatly reduce the cyber risk faced by legal organizations worldwide and their clients.”

Through this partnership, SecurityScorecard will reach more than 25,000 international legal technology professionals and their firms. SecurityScorecard’s platform monitors security risk through a combination of comprehensive security ratings, advanced analytics, and actionable insights. SecurityScorecard also provides proactive cyber resilience services that allow customers to battle-test their security controls and respond confidently to a cyber-attack with trusted industry-leading experts.

“ILTA is pleased to welcome SecurityScorecard as a business partner. SecurityScorecard’s market-leading services will provide ILTAns with the visibility, data, and insights they need to instantly enhance their security posture,” said Joy Heath Rush, CEO of ILTA.

The sensitive nature and wide variety of data stored by law firms has left legal departments susceptible to a wide range of cyberattacks that have increased exponentially over the past few years, exposing the data of hundreds of thousands of clients and exposing members of this community to reputational damage and regulatory fines.

“The legal community has become an increasingly lucrative target for threat actors,” continued Denby. “Our partnership with ILTA will empower more legal professionals around the world to strengthen their cyber health, reduce vulnerabilities within their vendor ecosystem, and procure adequate cyber insurance.”

Many law firms have specialty cyber security and privacy attorneys who participate on panels for cyber insurance carriers and brokers, so it is even more important for law firms to implement the same cyber security protocols of which they advise their insured clients.

To take advantage of this complimentary benefit, ILTA members should visit securityscorecard.com/ilta. For questions regarding SecurityScorecard and the offer being made available to International Legal Technology Association Members please contact ilta@securityscorecard.com.

ABOUT ILTA

The International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) serves the professional needs of more than 25,000 international legal technology professionals and their organizations. Since its founding in 1980, the association’s focus is to achieve results for our membership and the legal technology profession at large. Much of the value we provide as an association occurs through the coordinated efforts with our global volunteer membership teams.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. SecurityScorecard is listed as a free cyber tool and service as listed by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.