Premier Productions Selects Shift4 to Process Payments for Online Ticketing

ALLENTOWN, Pa. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has been selected by Premier Productions, one of the largest live event promoters in the world, to process payments for all tickets sold through Premier’s in-house ticketing platform, iTickets.com.

Ranked by Pollstar as one of the top promoters in both the U.S and worldwide, Premier Productions produces hundreds of events each year with nearly one million tickets sold annually. Shift4 will enable Premier to provide a frictionless payment process for all of their various events.

Shift4’s end-to-end payment processing solutions deliver an integrated commerce experience and are used in more than 150 sports and entertainment venues, including some of the largest stadiums and arenas in North America. These solutions support both card-present and card-not-present transactions, such as Premier Production’s online ticketing integration.

“We’re excited to partner with Shift4 to enhance our online ticketing experience,” said Michael Pugh, CEO & Owner of Premier Productions. “Shift4’s secure technology will enable us to streamline the ticket buying process so that fans can easily and conveniently purchase tickets to see their favorite performers.”

“In the entertainment world, the fan experience is key,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals. “We are thrilled to be working with Premier Productions to deliver our seamless payments experience to their customers.”

To learn more about Shift4’s end-to-end commerce offerings for sports and entertainment venues, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

For more information about Premier Productions and their upcoming events, visit premierproductions.com

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Premier Productions

Founded in 1996, Premier Productions has been a top 20 global promoter and has sold over 20 million tickets. Pollstar named Premier the #1 faith and family independent promoter in the last 10 years. Producing events that move the soul both nationally and internationally, Premier is proud to have helped raise more than $271 million to improve the lives of children and communities in 100+ countries worldwide. Whether it’s a large multi-day festival, sold-out concert or intimate conference, Premier seeks to positively impact the lives of every attendee so they leave encouraged, happy and hopeful. Premier is currently promoting acts including, Dude Perfect, Lauren Daigle, Hillsong United, Elevation Worship, We The Kingdom, Auburn & Georgia Rodeo, Bulls, Bands & Barrels, CocoMelon, Bluey, Blippi, Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe & more.