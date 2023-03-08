Lincoln Financial Group Further Enhances Industry-Leading MoneyGuard® Suite

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) continues to strengthen its MoneyGuard® suite with the introduction of real-time underwriting capabilities and the expansion of Lincoln MoneyGuard Market Advantage® into California. Lincoln MoneyGuard Market Advantage® is a variable universal life policy with riders that reimburse for long-term care expenses; issued by the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN.

A Lincoln Financial Group study shows that 59% of consumers are concerned they will need to rely on loved ones for their long-term care1. Lincoln’s MoneyGuard platform, with its recent upgrades, will continue offering clients the resources, solutions, support and stability they need to ease those concerns.

“For nearly 35 years2, MoneyGuard® solutions have gone beyond funding long-term care needs,” said Michael Hamilton, vice president, MoneyGuard® Business Management. “Each long-term care journey is unique and impacts both clients and their loved ones. We understand that clients value flexibility and we strive to meet them and their advisors where they are from time of application to paying for long-term care expenses. It is critical to honor the commitment between financial professionals and their clients, and our MoneyGuard® mission is aligned with that commitment.”

On March 13, MoneyGuard® solutions will introduce Real-Time Approval, the immediate communication of an underwriting approval following a client’s online or phone interview. With Real-Time Approval, qualifying clients could find out in as little as 20 minutes from the start of their interview that their application has been approved.

Real-Time Approval is available to customers ages 60 and under who purchase either MoneyGuard Market Advantage® or MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage®, a universal life insurance policy with riders that reimburse for qualified long-term care expenses; issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. This function includes eApplication with eSignature capabilities, which allow financial professionals and clients to complete application documents electronically, making the underwriting process faster and more user-friendly.

In addition to Real-Time Approval, Lincoln expanded the reach of MoneyGuard Market Advantage® to California. The variable universal life insurance policy with a long-term care rider first launched in 2021. Its forward-thinking product design provides growth potential for both long-term care and death benefits through investment option performance. The product also offers downside protection with annual lock-ins and a guaranteed minimum level of long-term care benefits. MoneyGuard Market Advantage® in California also includes eApplication capabilities.

Lincoln MoneyGuard® solutions have been key components of Lincoln’s business model since its launch more than three decades ago. The hybrid long-term care solution suite includes MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage® and MoneyGuard Market Advantage®. Continued enhancements and focus on additional flexibility are evidence of Lincoln’s strong commitment to the long-term care planning marketplace.

“While other carriers have entered and left the market, we remain committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Bill Nash, senior vice president, head of MoneyGuard® Distribution. “This is not a responsibility we take lightly, and we intend to be here when our customers need us.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $282 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Important Information:

Lincoln Financial Group® affiliates, their distributors, and their respective employees, representatives and/or insurance agents do not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Please consult an independent financial professional as to any tax, accounting or legal statements made herein.

Lincoln MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage®

Lincoln MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage® universal life is issued on policy form 19-MG890/ICC19- MG890 and state variations with a Long-Term Care Benefits Rider (LTCBR) on Rider Form LTCBR890/ ICC19LTCBR-890 with a Value Protection Endorsement (VPE) on Form END-10534/ICC19END10534, Terminal Illness Acceleration of Death Benefit Rider (TIR): TIR-891, ICC19TIR-891 (required) and Benefit Transfer Rider (BTR): BTR-894, ICC21BTR-894 (required) by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and are distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so.

Product and features subject to state availability. Guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. In some states, contract terms are set out and coverage may be provided in the form of certificates issued under a group policy issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company to a group life insurance trust.

Products and features, including benefits, terms, and definitions, may vary by state.

Lincoln MoneyGuard Market Advantage®

MoneyGuard Market Advantage® is issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN on Policy Form ICC20-MGV892/20-MGV892 with a Long-Term Care Benefits Rider (LTCBR) on Rider Form ICC20LTCBR-892/LTCBR-892, and a Value Protection Rider on Form ICC20VPR-892/VPR-892.

The insurance policy and riders have limitations, exclusions and reductions; and are subject to medical underwriting. Long-term care benefit riders may not cover all costs associated with long-term care costs incurred by the insured during the coverage period. All contract provisions, including limitations and exclusions, should be carefully reviewed by the owner. For costs and complete coverage details, contact your agent or producer.

Lincoln variable universal life insurance is sold by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the policy and its underlying investment options. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus for the variable universal life policy and the prospectuses for the underlying investment options. Prospectuses are available upon request and should be read carefully before investing or sending money. For current prospectuses, please call 800-444-2363 or go to www.LincolnFinancial.com.

Long-term care benefits are set at time of claim and are based on the specified amount of death benefit and accumulation value in the policy. Benefit growth is not guaranteed, and unless on claim, values will increase and decrease daily due to selected investment option performance. Any LTC benefits paid will reduce the policy’s specified amount and accumulation value.

All guarantees and benefits of the insurance policy are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They are not backed by the broker-dealer and/or insurance agency selling the policy, or any affiliates of those entities other than the issuing company affiliates, and none makes any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

When you contact our claims department to file a claim, we will request an assessment to be performed by a licensed health care practitioner to determine your benefit eligibility. If we provide the assessor, it will be provided at our expense. We may also choose to accept the assessment of your licensed health care practitioner. To be eligible for benefits, the licensed health care practitioner who performs the assessment must certify that you are chronically ill and unable to perform at least two activities of daily living (bathing, continence, dressing, eating, toileting, and transferring) for at least 90 days. You are also considered chronically ill if you require substantial supervision to protect you from threats to health and safety caused by severe cognitive impairment. Recertification of your benefit eligibility is required at least annually.

The purpose of this communication is the solicitation of insurance. A licensed insurance agent or the company may contact you.

MoneyGuard Market Advantage® and MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage® is not available in all states; check state availability. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not issue products in New York.

__________________________ 1 VerstaResearch, “2020 LTC Marketing and Thought Leadership Research, Findings from Surveys of Advisors and Consumers,” August 2020. http://visit.lfg.com/MG-VRST-PPT001 2 Lincoln MoneyGuard® solutions have been sold since 1988.

