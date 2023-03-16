Axiom Bank, N.A. Partners with White Clay to Enhance Data Strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Clay, a company that helps community and regional financial institutions improve relationships and increase revenue, announced its partnership with Axiom Bank, N.A.

Axiom Bank has plans to partner with fintech companies to accelerate the growth of its core business. Several members of the bank’s management team had previous experience working with White Clay and appreciated the company’s technology and expertise. As a forward-thinking bank, they wanted to continue finding ways to maximize their customer data. White Clay’s solution helps transform the bank’s data into actionable insights, leading to more intuitive decisions.

Michael Coyne, executive vice president and chief information officer of Axiom Bank, said, “White Clay’s solution provides us with greater visibility into customer relationships, which will improve customer experiences. It’s important that we have partners that help us remain resilient and uncover growth opportunities. Equipped with White Clay’s insights, we can support customers and businesses left behind by big banks, as well as influence product and innovation.”

White Clay’s solution also enhances Axiom Bank organization-wide visibility and alignment. Coyne added, “We’ve enjoyed the speed in which the White Clay team works, as well as the level of accuracy their solution provides. Not only are they offering the data, but also the insight and guidance that will help us become a better bank for our customers.”

Scott Earwood, director of community solutions at White Clay, said, “At White Clay, we take a consultative approach to our partnerships and see ourselves as more than a technology provider. Our relationship with Axiom Bank is an example of this; we implemented our solution in 90 days and continue to help shape their data strategy. This is the start of a successful partnership, and we look forward to working with them to bring new capabilities to the community banking space.”

About Axiom Bank

Axiom Bank, N.A., headquartered in Orlando, Fla., serves individual consumers and small- and middle-market businesses with a wide range of banking products and solutions utilizing an open technology approach powered by leading fintech partners. Learn more at www.AxiomBanking.com.

About White Clay

White Clay uses data aggregation and advanced intelligence to build complete customer visibility profiles, empowering bankers to optimize client relationships and drive revenue. Community and regional financial institutions partner with White Clay to see where money is coming from, where capital is going, and which bankers are driving the most revenue. These insights allow bankers to drive value for both shareholders and clients. Learn more at www.whiteclay.com or follow us on LinkedIn.