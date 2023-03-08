Whistic Drives Proactive Vendor Security Through the Whistic Trust Catalog in Partnership with Google Cloud

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whistic, the network for assessing, publishing and sharing vendor security information, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to provide customers with a transparent security profile, which includes a full Google Cloud Assessment Report. Google Cloud customers can now leverage Whistic’s Trust Catalog to view the latest security information.

More organizations are undergoing digital transformation initiatives and migrating to cloud service providers such as Google Cloud. Whistic complements Google Cloud’s robust Trust Center by providing customers with a new way to increase transparency and better manage third-party cyber risks associated with business-critical workloads on Google Cloud and Google Workspace products.

“Whistic’s mission is to empower the world to put security first,” said Nick Sorensen, Whistic CEO. “This partnership proves how our platform addresses the pains associated with vendor assessment questionnaires for Vendor Security Network participants.”

“Whistic provides a new way to help Google Cloud efficiently and proactively meet organizations’ due diligence, vendor risk management and regulatory compliance needs,” said Ruchi Khurana, Google Cloud’s Trust Partner Ecosystem lead. “This announcement demonstrates Google Cloud’s continuous commitment to be the industry’s most trusted cloud provider.”

Whistic helps companies proactively, securely and transparently share security documentation to accelerate sales and enables information security teams to accelerate their ability to assess vendors without having to request a questionnaire (a Zero-Touch Assessment®). This approach takes the assessment process from a 12-day average questionnaire turnaround to a same-day evaluation using a Whistic Profile accessed on-demand from the Trust Catalog.

Customers can request access to the Google Cloud Profile in the Whistic Trust Catalog here or the Google Workspace Profile here.

About Whistic

Located in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is the network for assessing, publishing, and sharing vendor security information. The Whistic Vendor Security Network accelerates the vendor assessment process by enabling businesses to access and evaluate a vendor’s Whistic Profile and create trusted connections that last well beyond the initial assessment. Make security your competitive advantage and join businesses like Airbnb, Okta, Zendesk, Atlassian, Snap, Notion, and Navan who are leveraging Whistic to modernize their vendor security programs. For more information, visit Whistic.com.