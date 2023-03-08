Indelve Partners with Mysten Labs to Launch Blockchain-Based Game Trantorian

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Indelve Inc., a blockchain video game studio and publisher. Through this partnership, Indelve will leverage the Sui Layer 1 blockchain to launch its first blockchain game, Trantorian, a space-themed, massively multiplayer (“MMO”) grand strategy video game.

Developed by the founding team behind Interatica, a leading experiential software agency known for delivering high-impact games, 4D simulators and immersive empathic experiences for global clients, Trantorian is a NFT-based 3D space exploration, battle, economic and civilization development game situated on a persistent, ever-growing metaverse. By leveraging Sui’s decentralized, gamer-friendly blockchain, Trantorian bridges the best of traditional games with the added benefits of on-chain technology, innovation, and data structures.

“ By leveraging both organizations’ respective strengths and technological synergies, we look forward to working together to develop innovative solutions that are both engaging and player-centric, with a shared vision for the future of blockchain technology,” said Sebastian Bourre, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Indelve Inc. “ This partnership marks a significant step towards realizing a new era of immersive entertainment, powered by blockchain technology and designed to captivate audiences in unprecedented ways."

“ Our partnership with Indelve is not only a testament to the growing interest in blockchain gaming and the appetite for exciting, grand strategy games like Trantorian, but also an indication of Sui’s scalability, user-friendly, and object-oriented architecture,” said Evan Cheng Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs, initial contributor to the development of the Sui protocol. “ Sui is well-suited for developers and gaming studios seeking to build fun, high-performing games. We look forward to working closely with the talented Indelve team to bring web3 gaming to life and to a broader audience.”

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in crypto. Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto.

About Indelve

Indelve Inc. is a USA based video game studio and publisher launched by the founding team behind Interatica, a leading experiential software agency known for delivering high-impact games, 4D simulators and immersive empathic experiences for global clients. Indelve’s vision is to bridge the gap between the real video-game industry and blockchain technology.

Learn more: https://www.indelve.com

About Trantorian

Trantorian is a 4X space-themed MMO, grand strategy video game within a real-time, persistent universe. It leverages blockchain technology by storing essential game information, such as NFTs, on the blockchain.

Visit the Trantorian Website for detailed game information: https://trantorian.com/

Learn more: https://sui.io