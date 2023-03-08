Maxar Awards L3Harris Large Deployable Reflectors Contract

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced a contract from Maxar Technologies to design and build reflector antennas for two geostationary communication satellites.

The two nine-meter unfurlable mesh reflector antennas will provide high-power signals and improved service quality across the satellites’ coverage areas. Similar to an umbrella, the flexible architecture of the antenna makes it collapsible, lightweight, compact and easy to integrate onto nearly any spacecraft configuration.

“We continue to deliver unmatched performance in space antenna solutions,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “This is why L3Harris remains the most experienced manufacturer and number-one provider of mission critical large reflector antennas.”

The high-performance reflector antennas, to be built in L3Harris’ Palm Bay, Florida facilities, feature an L3Harris-proprietary, gold-plated mesh-reflective surface that, coupled with a unique design, maximizes antenna gain and provides improved performance required for mobile media services.

Since 1979, L3Harris has delivered more than 100 large deployable reflectors, leading the market and pushing the boundaries of space antenna technology.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.