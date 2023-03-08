Texas Rangers Begin Second Season with TicketManager as Official Corporate Ticket Management Partner

The Rangers throw out the first pitch with TicketManager software and services supporting all suite holders and season ticket holders (Graphic: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Texas & CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With Opening Day around the corner for Major League Baseball, the Texas Rangers are set to provide all corporate and business customers with TicketManager’s ticket management and ticket transfer technology for all events in the Dallas / Fort Worth region.

“We want our partners and customers to have an unparalleled experience and achieve success through their association with our ballclub and Choctaw Stadium,” said Jim Cochrane, Rangers’ Executive Vice President, Partnerships. “Working with TicketManager allows us to deliver on that promise and ensures those companies earn a return on their investment in suites, premiums seats and season tickets.”

Rangers’ corporate customers use TicketManager’s convenient and simple tech to centralize their ticket inventory—including tickets for all other teams and events throughout the DFW Metroplex—seamlessly managing requests, distributing tickets to staff and guests, and tracking usage in real time through reports on which tickets were transferred, to whom and whether they were scanned in venue.

“In 2022, the Texas Rangers were pioneers when they became the first MLB team to forge a partnership with us to drive results for their corporate customers,” noted TicketManager CEO and Co-Founder Tony Knopp. “Since then the Chicago White Sox in MLB, along with teams in every major league have followed suit, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Wild, the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards.

“In today’s volatile economic environment, companies need to get the most from their tickets while proving the return on investment. Teams like the Rangers have made it easier for companies to get the most out of Major League Baseball and have the peace of mind their investment is a good one.”

About the Texas Rangers

In 2022 the Texas Rangers celebrated their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to postseason play eight times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010 and 2011.

In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team’s home but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billon facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.