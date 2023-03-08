ReferralPoint Joins AMGA Corporate Partnership to Provide Members a Data-Driven, Fully Automated, Closed-Loop Referral Management Solution

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMGA (American Medical Group Association) and ReferralPoint, an innovative leader in referral management solutions, are excited to announce ReferralPoint’s participation as an AMGA Premier Corporate Partner to help providers reduce network costs and leakage, improve efficiency, and enhance patient satisfaction. ReferralPoint’s participation with AMGA offers an opportunity to maximize fee-for-service and value-based care initiatives for medical groups, health systems, and payers.

ReferralPoint was built upon the comprehensive health data platform developed by Lightbeam Health Solutions, AMGA’s exclusive partner for analytics and population health management solutions. As a result, ReferralPoint has the ability to leverage patient, quality, and claims data for informed referral decisions and automated referral management. With a single click, provider staff can verify patients’ insurance and automate referral selection, prior authorization submission, and communication with the patient and receiving provider to close the loop, all without leaving the electronic health record (EHR).

Serving more than a third of America’s patients, AMGA’s members are committed to advancing the way patients experience healthcare. To assist that commitment, this corporate participation will grant AMGA members access to the integrated referral platform to ensure high-quality patient referrals at low costs.

“We’re honored to partner with AMGA,” said Robert Harris, CEO of ReferralPoint. “AMGA is a renowned organization, leading efforts to ensure high performance healthcare, and ReferralPoint is excited to join the mission by delivering a data-driven, measurable referral strategy for its members.”

“We are thrilled to have ReferralPoint join the nation’s best multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems as we navigate the transformation to value-based care and improve patient outcomes,” stated Jerry Penso, MD, MBA, president and CEO of AMGA.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of healthcare in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high-performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of our members’ recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, high-value care. More than 177,000 physicians practice in our member organizations, delivering care to more than one in three Americans.

About ReferralPoint

ReferralPoint provides fee-for-service and value-based care solutions and strategies that use data and automation to transform patient referrals. Unlike manual processes or disconnected tools that result in uninformed referrals, ReferralPoint leverages cost and quality data to rank specialists and facilities to build high-value preferred networks and present the patient-provider IdealMATCH™ within the EHR workflow. To learn more, visit www.referralpoint.com.