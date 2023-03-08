International Telecommunication Giant e& Joins 5G Open Innovation Lab’s Innovation Ecosystem

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) announced today that international telecommunication leader e& has joined its global innovation ecosystem. The Lab also announced today its Batch 7 cohort. 14 hand-picked multi-stage startups join 5G OI Lab’s Spring program, which begins this week.

“The combination of public/private 5G and Edge is a potent technology platform for digitally transforming enterprises. Its potential for market disruption is undeniable,” says Jim Brisimitzis, Founder and General Partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. “Along with our enterprise, global technology partners and startups, 5G OI Lab is creating the world’s most open ecosystem where small and large industry players truly collaborate in ways that are moving the market beyond talk and into action. Our ecosystem is designed for collaboration first and foremost. It is the way enterprise CIOs, CTOs and heads of innovation want to engage with best-of-breed, cutting-edge technologies so they can rapidly capitalize on the 5G and Edge advantage.”

e& Enriches 5G Telecommunications Representation

Since 1976, e& Group (previously known as Etisalat Telecommunications Group) have pioneered new technologies and brought these to new people and new places. With 46 years of experience, started over four decades ago in the United Arab Emirates as the country’s first telecoms company and today as the technology and investment group, e& operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and enriches the lives of 159 million customers every day.

“In line with e& Group’s ambition to transform from a regional telecom company to a global technology conglomerate, becoming a corporate partner in the 5G Open Innovation Lab will enable us to join a growing ecosystem of open innovation and have close interactions with high tech startup companies, industry leaders and technical experts,” says Sabri Ali AlBreiki, Chief Technology Officer, e& international. “It will also help us to innovate through collaboration with the ecosystem and accelerate value creation and monetization of 5G technology and edge computing which are the prime focus of both e& and the 5G Open Innovation Lab.”

14 Startups Handpicked to Join 5G OI Lab’s Elite Batch 7 Spring Program

Today’s announcement of Batch 7 adds 14 new startups to 5G OI Lab’s open ecosystem bringing the total number of participating companies to 101. The multi-stage startups selected for the Lab’s Spring program hail from around the Globe and represent cutting-edge enterprise solutions in a multitude of areas from IoT/blockchain to cybersecurity, IoMT, drone aviation control and connectivity, next-generation networking and network planning, autonomous vehicles, manufacturing tech, the industrial metaverse, computer vision, robotic controls and 3D mapping.

Since the 5G Open Innovation Lab’s program inception in 2020, participating startups and alumni have raised a lifetime total of $1.641B with several exits valued at $200+M.

The startups selected to join the 5G Open Innovation Lab’s Spring Batch 7 include:

AnyLog - AnyLog transforms the Edge to a Virtual Cloud allowing companies to view and manage distributed edge data and resources as if the distributed data and resources are centralized in the cloud.

Airgap Networks - Airgap Network offers agentless Zero Trust microsegmentation solution that can be implemented in less than an hour across IT, OT, and IoT environments.

Asimily - Asimily’s IoMT risk remediation platform holistically secures mission-critical healthcare devices from cyberattacks for delivering safe and reliable care.

Drisit - Drisit empowers its users to have global vision. To see anywhere on Earth by flying drones anywhere from your phone or computer.

Eino - Eino is a connectivity digital twin platform that automatically designs and simulates solution architecture for WiFi and cellular networks.

Elsight - Elsight enables drones and other uncrewed platforms markets to scale to their full potential by providing absolute Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS) connection confidence solutions.

Faction - Faction is a Silicon Valley startup that develops driverless solutions based on light electric vehicles.

Fastsensor - Measuring indoor journeys for ROI and safety.

HedgeHog - Hedgehog simplifies physical networking for data center and edge compute infrastructure.

Holo-Light - Unleashing the potential of XR. Holo-Light provides scalability for XR use cases via the industrial metaverse solution XRnow.

Landing AI - Landing AI: Landing AI offers a computer vision cloud platform LandingLens™ that enables users to build, iterate and deploy AI-powered solutions quickly and easily.

SEMPRE - SEMPRE connects, protects and secures what matters most: communication and information vital to critical infrastructure.

Unlimited Robotics - Unlimited Robotics empowers Python and JS developers to build applications on robots, making them into a multipurpose device.

YDrive AI - AI-generated digital twins and 3D maps. We allow anyone with a phone to replicate the world in photo-realistic 3D from just a few images.

5G Open Innovation Lab Welcomes Professor Sumit Roy as Technical Advisor

The Lab also announced today that Professor Sumit Roy (U. Washington Seattle, Electrical & Comp. Eng.) is joining as a Technical Advisor in support of strategic enterprise and public sector engagements. Sumit directs research at Fundamentals of Network Laboratory (depts.washington.edu/funlab) at the University of Washington focused on next-G wireless networking design, prototyping and standardization. Most recently, he served as the Program Lead for Innovate Beyond 5G (IB5G) at the US Department of Defense (DOD) 5g-to-xG initiative where he funded and managed new advanced (beyond 5G) wireless technologies and concept demonstrations. This effort included the promotion of new Open Source/Open Standards components for B5G/6G, network-in-a-box systems for tactical applications, the realization of dynamic spectrum sharing between Federal and commercial use, integration of non-terrestrial network components and non-3GPP access and development of 5G-aligned ad-hoc architectures and protocols.

“Sumit will serve as a valued resource for the Lab in promoting collaborations among Federal/State, technology and academic stakeholders. This will ensure the necessary alignment of commercial xG drivers with USG needs/priorities while leveraging the lower TRL advances originating from start-ups and academia,” says Jim Brisimitzis.

About 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab is a new global innovation ecosystem that brings together multi-stage startups, enterprise and global technology platforms and investors to connect and collaborate on developing disruptive new enterprise technologies and solutions that capitalize on the power of edge computing connected to public and private 5G networks.

In just 4 years, the Lab has attracted a roster of world-class corporate and industry partners including Accenture, Amdocs, Avanade, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Ericsson, F5, GAF (Standard Industries), Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, SK Telecom, Spirent, T-Mobile and VMware as well as 101 multi-stage enterprise startups who have collectively raised $1.641B of venture capital. Through 5G OI Lab’s unique model of open collaborative innovation, corporate partners work directly with ecosystem startups to accelerate commercialization through proof of concept, go-to-market, and other engagements and opportunities.