HireRight and GryphonHR Announce Strategic Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & CLARKSTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HireRight (NYSE: HRT), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, and GryphonHR, a Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance solutions provider, today announced a new partnership that will provide HireRight’s customers with access to GryphonHR’s I-9 technology and program management solutions.

Through this partnership, HireRight customers who utilize its Form I-9 services, including E-Verify, can benefit from GryphonHR’s interactive I-9 program dashboards, self-service reporting, customized workflows, auditing capabilities, and real-time platform updates to help meet compliance requirements.

“We are always looking for ways to bolster our services to offer our customers innovative background screening solutions,” said Guy Abramo, President & CEO of HireRight. “We are proud to partner with GryphonHR to strengthen our I-9 offering, providing our customers with the latest technology and tools to more effectively manage their Form I-9 and E-Verify workflows.”

"We are thrilled to provide our Form I-9 and E-Verify technology platform to HireRight’s customers,” said Marc Villella, President of GryphonHR, “Integrating our Form I-9 platform with HireRight’s screening services will provide their customers with a streamlined candidate experience that will be a differentiator in the market.”

GryphonHR was founded by seasoned HR Compliance executives to provide a centralized and secure platform to help employers incorporate compliance into the hiring process for the entire lifecycle of their employees and contractors.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact InvestorRelations@HireRight.com.

About GryphonHR

GryphonHR is a robust human resources platform designed to simplify and streamline compliance. GryphonHR helps organizations to manage their onboarding and HR compliance tasks from a single platform. To learn more about GryphonHR and the Form I-9 & E-Verify module, visit Gryphonhr.com.