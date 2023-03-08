TeamUp and WIFA Announce Strategic Partnership

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitness management software company TeamUp, a DaySmart company, and the Women in Fitness Association (WIFA) are celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day by announcing their new strategic partnership and commitment to empowering female fitness business owners. March marks a special occasion for reflection and recognition of the achievements women throughout our history have made.

In 2022, WIFA launched a global study that revealed 70 percent of self-employed gym owners identify as male, whereas only 29% of self-employed gym owners identify as female. WIFA has made it their mission to not only advocate for more opportunities for women in fitness, but to provide education, support, and resources for women to develop personally and professionally in the fitness industry.

“ At TeamUp, we hear from our customers all the time about the need for industry-specific education and training, and especially so from our women-owned businesses. WIFA’s aim to see more women in the boardroom and give all females in fitness a voice, is an initiative we at TeamUp are proud to champion and support.” Jessica Armstrong, TeamUp Community and Partnerships Manager.

“ We admire TeamUp’s commitment and investment to empower all women in fitness to achieve their goals. Together, we hope to foster career growth for our shared communities through providing WIFA membership opportunities, hosting open networking events, and sharing tools and resources that promote personal and professional development.” Sharnae Ellis | Community Health and Wellness Program Manager at the American Council on Exercise

To kick off the partnership and celebrate Women’s History Month, TeamUp is sponsoring 15 memberships for female fitness business owners to join the WIFA community, providing access to members-only events and experiences designed to support their business growth. TeamUp and WIFA are also hosting a free webinar for all females in the fitness industry and allies on “Empowering Women in Fitness.” To register for their free webinar, all you need to do is sign up here.

About TeamUp: TeamUp, a DaySmart Company, is user-friendly management software for fitness businesses. Since 2012, TeamUp has developed a unique customer-centric software and service that has enabled thousands of business owners to build thriving businesses through strong connections with their customers. TeamUp’s people-first approach has led to multiple industry awards and is consistently rated by customers as one of the most recommended solutions for fitness industry businesses. For more information on TeamUp visit goteamup.com.

About WIFA: The Women in Fitness Association (WIFATM) is the for-impact, global organization supporting the careers of all Women in Fitness.

WIFATM exists to champion the ambitions of those that identify as women working in the fitness sector. We build networks, support systems, career development paths, and create opportunities to help you thrive.

We are advocates for initiatives in the fitness sector that shift us towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future.

WIFATM is a non-profit organization funded by our members and partners. In return, WIFA's members and partners get promotion, community support, exclusive resources, and special events. To learn more about WIFA visit wifa.org.