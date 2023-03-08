Rochester Electronics to Offer Skyworks Devices

NEWBURYPORT, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rochester Electronics, LLC is now offering its customers active and end-of-life (EOL) Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) products.

“Rochester welcomes the opportunity to offer Skyworks’ RF and mixed signal solutions products. This offering enhances Rochester’s position in the market by enabling us to serve a broad range of global market sectors, and we look forward to continuing to grow the relationship with our worldwide customers.”

－ Mark Gohr, Rochester Electronics Director of Supplier Development, Americas

“We are pleased that Rochester Electronics will now offer Skyworks products, with their well-respected industry reputation for providing solutions to our key markets.”

– Rachel Platter, Director, Americas Distribution, Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and the broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types. Rochester offers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales, and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe, and North America, and is a member of the S&P 500® (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.