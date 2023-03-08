Rochester Electronics to Offer Skyworks Devices

Rochester Electronics to offer Skyworks devices, including active and end-of-life products

Rochester Electronics to Offer Skyworks Devices (Photo: Business Wire)

NEWBURYPORT, Mass.--()--Rochester Electronics, LLC is now offering its customers active and end-of-life (EOL) Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) products.

“Rochester welcomes the opportunity to offer Skyworks’ RF and mixed signal solutions products. This offering enhances Rochester’s position in the market by enabling us to serve a broad range of global market sectors, and we look forward to continuing to grow the relationship with our worldwide customers.”

Mark Gohr, Rochester Electronics Director of Supplier Development, Americas

“We are pleased that Rochester Electronics will now offer Skyworks products, with their well-respected industry reputation for providing solutions to our key markets.”

– Rachel Platter, Director, Americas Distribution, Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and the broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types. Rochester offers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales, and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe, and North America, and is a member of the S&P 500® (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Contacts

Rochester Electronics, LLC
Director, Global Marketing: Tracey Corbitt
Email: tcorbitt@rocelec.com 

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
Director, Media Relations: Constance Griffiths
Email: constance.griffiths@skyworksinc.com

