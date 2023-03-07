Teton Ridge to Partner With Leading Cable Network INSP to Broadcast the Championship Round of The American Rodeo Live From Arlington on Saturday, March 11 at 10PM EST

INSP will air the highly anticipated championship round of the Crown Jewel of Rodeo™, The American Rodeo, live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT. (Photo: Business Wire)

INSP will air the highly anticipated championship round of the Crown Jewel of Rodeo™, The American Rodeo, live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As all eyes turn toward Texas for the largest high-stakes western sports celebration taking over Globe Life Field March 8-11, 2023, Teton Ridge announced today a broadcast partnership with leading national cable network INSP.

The network will air the highly anticipated championship round of the Crown Jewel of Rodeo™, The American Rodeo, live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

“Our team is excited to be working alongside INSP again,” said Joe Loverro, President of Teton Ridge Sports. “We know the anticipation building as the event nears and that everyone will be cheering on their favorite champion or even their own hometown hero that is a Contender. Fans and audiences around the country will now have the opportunity to watch live as some of the most compelling moments and on-the-dirt action in rodeo unfold and we crown the 2023 champions of The American Rodeo.”

Acquired by Teton Ridge in late 2021, The American Rodeo, celebrating its 10th year, is the only rodeo where the pros compete against “the joes and the janes,” featuring competitors in all eight traditional rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and heeling), tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

“We are thrilled, once again, to partner with Teton Ridge for this fast-paced, action-packed live competition,” said Dale Ardizzone, COO of INSP. “Rodeos are a time-honored tradition celebrating the strength and skill of the American cowboy. As the recognized leader of western television series and films, INSP salutes the men and women who carry on these traditions and pass them to the next generation.”

With an unmatched total purse of more than $6 million in 2023, non-stop rodeo action, live music from multi-platinum recording artist Cody Johnson, entertainment and more, the industry-leading event is the centerpiece of Teton Ridge’s The American Western Weekend in Arlington, March 8-11.

For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind weekend even more memorable, a variety of VIP and premium offerings are available. Eventgoers can visit www.americanrodeo.com/tickets. Those interested in purchasing a table for The American Performance Horseman or learning more about the unique offerings available, can email tickets@tetonridge.com.

About INSP

INSP is available nationwide to more than 58M households via MVPDs including DISH (channel 259), DIRECTV (channel 364), Comcast Xfinity, Cox Communications, Charter Spectrum, National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Verizon Fios (channel 286), AT&T U-verse (channel 564) and on vMVPDs including SLING TV, fuboTV, Philo, Frndly TV, Vidgo, FreeCast and Evoca. Click here to find INSP in your area. INSP provides a trusted viewing experience with a lineup of exclusive and original series, timeless Westerns, action-filled dramas, and films focused on adventure and heroic characters.

About The American Western Weekend Rodeo:

The American Western Weekend is March 8th -11th, 2023 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX features four nights of action-packed entertainment, world-class talent and western sports that culminates with The American Rodeo. Hailed as The Crown Jewel of Rodeo™, The American Rodeo is an unrivaled celebration of the pioneering spirit of the American West. The national sporting event offers fans a unique choice - to cheer on Western sports’ finest, champion athletes, or root for the underdog “Contenders” chasing a $1 million bonus – through every rodeo, roping and riding effort. For the first time ever, a new competitive exhibition called The American Performance Horseman brings together the Western equine sports disciplines of reining, reined cow and cutting for a $1 million prize. All combined with star-studded music, a Western festival and more. Acquired by Teton Ridge in 2021, The American Rodeo is an annual Western sports and entertainment celebration that matches professional rodeo’s top athletes against the world’s most aspirational cowboys and cowgirls, who have put up their own money to bet on themselves in this high stake’s showdown. For more information on The American Rodeo, please visit americanrodeo.com or @TheAmerican.TR on Instagram @TheAmericanTR on Facebook and Twitter.

About Teton Ridge:

Teton Ridge is a multi-platform, wholly American-owned western lifestyle and entertainment company devoted to the iconic American western way of life. Teton Ridge’s Sports division was created with the singular focus of elevating classic Western sports and America’s western culture on the world stage, while broadening audiences around the globe as well as at home. In 2021, Teton Ridge acquired The American, the iconic event of the rodeo circuit, to continue to expand the audiences for rodeo sports and make it the world’s premier Western culture event. For more information about Teton Ridge, please visit tetonridge.com or @tetonridge on Instagram @tetonridgeusa on Facebook.