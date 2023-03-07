Groupe Berkem Announces a New Collaboration With Unipex for the Distribution of Its Cosmetic Ingredients in the Benelux and French-speaking Switzerland

BLANQUEFORT, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - Ticker: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM), today announced the extension of its distribution agreement with Unipex, one of the market leaders in the distribution of specialty products, to the Benelux region and French-speaking Switzerland for all of its ingredients targeting the cosmetics and Personal Care market.

Recently acquired by Barentz, one of the world's leading distributors of specialty products which already distributes Groupe Berkem’s products in North America and certain European territories, Unipex is present in many markets such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and nutraceuticals.

Developing for its "Health, Beauty & Nutrition" expertise a wide range of 100% plant-based extracts selected for their effectiveness, Groupe Berkem has once again placed its trust in Unipex to distribute its ingredients targeting the cosmetics and Personal Care market. Already the distributor of Groupe Berkem's plant extracts for France, Unipex will distribute to the Benelux countries and French-speaking Switzerland, thanks to its sales force combined with its Technical Marketing department.

Unipex will supply customers in this area with Groupe Berkem's range of cosmetic ingredients.

Eric Moussu, Vice President of Sales of Groupe Berkem, stated: "This new agreement with Unipex follows the one we signed together in 2022 for the distribution of our solutions dedicated to the "Health, Beauty & Nutrition" area of expertise in France. We are thus pursuing our internationalization strategy alongside a recognized player in the distribution of speciality ingredients that has already proved its worth in our domestic market. Based on this solid partnership, we intend to meet the demand of cosmetics manufacturers wishing to increase the naturalness of their products while preserving their effectiveness."

Valérie LEPOULTEL, Director of Sales for Western Europe - Cosmetics Business Unit of Unipex, added: "We are pleased to count Groupe Berkem among our strategic partners. Groupe Berkem's solutions and values naturally match our own. We are very enthusiastic to be able to expand our collaboration by offering these scientific and innovative solutions, which I am sure will meet the needs of the market in both territories."

ABOUT UNIPEX

For over 50 years, Unipex has managed to preserve its core business: the distribution of specialty ingredients. Since May 2022, Unipex has joined Barentz, one of the world's leading distributors of life science ingredients. Unipex continues to work alongside its supplier partners to promote their ingredients in our territories. Unipex operates in 5 specialty markets: pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, food and chemicals.

www.unipex.com

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (Construction & Materials, Health, Beauty & Nutrition, Hygiene & Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters—unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 170 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

The Berkem Group has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com