Lotus Cars Selects Affinitiv Advertising for Full Suite of Digital Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinitiv Advertising, a full-service digital agency serving the automotive market, has partnered with Lotus Cars US to offer their complete suite of digital solutions for the new Lotus Approved Marketing Program (LAMP) for all US Lotus dealerships. Through this partnership, Affinitiv Advertising will provide high-level digital marketing solutions tailored to each individual Lotus dealership based on their needs and goals.

Lotus Cars is a British company headquartered in Hethel, England, and has over 40 dealerships in North America. The growing automotive manufacturer builds lightweight high-end sports cars, and unveiled the Lotus Emira, the company's last internal combustion engine sports car. Most recently, Lotus announced the upcoming high-performance electric vehicle SUV, Lotus Eletre, which will arrive later in 2023.

“ The biggest reason we chose Affinitiv Advertising to collaborate with was the immediate understanding they had of the bespoke nature of our brand,” said Brian Vaccaro, Regional Marketing Manager at Lotus Cars US. “ That was showcased in the agency's presentations and early communications. We were blown away with all the on-brand execution of the introduction video and brochures.”

Affinitiv Advertising will support all US-based Lotus dealerships to expand the visibility of Lotus Cars to deliver marketing strategies and solutions to drive more business for the OEM.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Lotus Cars and provide our solutions to continue expanding the Lotus brand in the US market,” said Tom Kerr, President of Affinitiv Advertising. “ We will work with each dealership to drive more traffic, drive more in-market shoppers, and help sell more cars with our suite of products.”

“ Our Affinitiv Advertising team consistently creates award-winning, eye-catching advertisements for our partners and will no doubt assist in expanding and enhancing the Lotus brand,” said Adam Meier, Chief Executive Officer at Affinitiv.

About Lotus

Lotus Cars is based in Hethel, Norfolk, UK, and is the global HQ for sports car and hypercar manufacturing operations, Lotus Advanced Performance and the iconic 2.2-mile test track. Lotus Cars builds world-class high-performance cars, born out of legendary success on the racetrack including 13 FIA Formula 1 world titles and many other championship honors. In July 2021 Lotus unveiled the all-new Lotus Emira, its last petrol-powered sports car and best-of-breed, and in July 2019 it launched the Evija, the world’s first all-electric British hypercar. Customer deliveries of both cars will begin during 2022. In March 2022 Lotus revealed the Eletre, the world’s first all-electric hyper-SUV. Customer deliveries will begin in 2023. The Lotus Type 135, an all-electric sports car, is currently being designed and engineered at Hethel.

About Affinitiv Advertising

Affinitiv Advertising is a subsidiary of Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealer groups, and individual dealerships. With more than 20 years of automotive digital retail marketing and advertising experience, Affinitiv Advertising represents over 300 dealerships nationwide. Affinitiv Advertising is the original TraDigital Agency™ that combines cross-media optimization strategies, digital television, and award-winning design and production services. The agency has a 98% client retention rate year after year and will continue maximizing leads to capture new audiences and deliver strong results. For more information, visit AffinitivAdvertising.com.