Lime Rock to Scan Quarterly for Fugitive Emissions using Aerial Methane Sensing Technology

Lime Rock Resources announced today that it is conducting aerial scans of its Delaware Basin and Barnett Shale assets with advanced laser technology to detect fugitive methane emissions. The scans will help the company pursue certification of its natural gas as responsibly sourced, as well as prepare it for upcoming proposed U.S. EPA regulations. Montana-based Bridger Photonics, Inc. (Bridger) will scan Lime Rock's oil and gas infrastructure using Gas Mapping LiDAR™ (GML) laser sensors attached to small aircraft to detect emissions down to the equipment-level.

Lime Rock acquires, operates, and improves lower-risk oil and gas properties in select U.S. oil and gas basins, having steadily acquired upstream assets and operating synergies since 2005. The company has elected to perform comprehensive facility scans using Bridger’s GML technology on a quarterly basis, ensuring that its assets are producing efficiently. The company can also utilize the frequency and data from the scans to pursue natural gas certification through MiQ.

Increasingly, companies are looking for ways to track and prove methane emissions reduction, and quarterly scans provide the necessary data to do so. GML data includes the size, location, and plume imagery of detected emissions, along with aerial site photography and equipment identification, which can guide repair crews directly to the emission source for streamlined mitigation. “Lime Rock has the right idea—preparing for anticipated regulatory requirements ahead of time by seeking certification of the produced natural gas. They are setting an example, showing that emissions reduction can be done throughout the industry,” stated Bridger’s VP of Operations, Ben Losby.

About Lime Rock

Established in 1998, Lime Rock Management has raised $9.9 billion in private equity funds for investment in the energy industry through Lime Rock Resources, Lime Rock Partners, and Lime Rock New Energy. For more information, see limerockresources.com.

About Bridger Photonics, Inc.

Located in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Photonics provides aerial methane detection, localization, and quantification across the entire natural gas value chain. Bridger’s mission is to enable clean, safe, and streamlined oil and gas operations by providing actionable data for methane emissions reduction. For more information, see bridgerphotonics.com.