New Balance Development Group & NWN Carousel Partner to Provide Cutting-Edge Technology for the TRACK

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN Carousel, a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider, is proud to announce its partnership with New Balance Development Group to power the technology for the TRACK at New Balance, a 350,000 square-foot indoor multi-sport athletic state of the art complex located in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 200-meter hydraulically banked indoor track is designed to be the fastest running venue in the world. The TRACK also provides next generation competition & performance areas for basketball, soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, cheerleading and field hockey.

NWN Carousel and New Balance have teamed up to supply ultra-modern, secure networking for the massive indoor sports venue which will provide teams with real-time data analysis of their practices and competitions while also ensuring a smart and engaging fan experience, as well as streaming of live television broadcasts. NWN Carousel also fuels the connectivity and technology for New Balance's high-tech Sports Research Lab, where athletes go through stress and endurance tests, which are monitored and recorded by computer tablets as well as electronic foot graphing to ensure that the New Balance footwear is matching and enhancing their performance.

Bringing this futuristic facility to life was a major challenge for both New Balance and for NWN Carousel.

“NWN Carousel met the facility’s 30-day construction timeline by installing the network infrastructure, NextGen switches, routers, wireless APs and firewalls to secure redundant internet for high profile events, real-time data gathering for coaches and athletes, and high-speed Wi-Fi for live streams,” said Andrew Gilman, NWN Carousel Chief Marketing Officer. "Boston, America's greatest sports city, now has the sophisticated, next level, multi-sport venue it so richly deserves."

"Partnering with NWN Carousel for our technology infrastructure and services has enabled us to deliver world-class experience for the athletes, coaches, sports researchers and guests who visit our facility,” said Mark Primeaux, Technology Manager, The Track at New Balance. “From real-time performance tracking to seamless access to information, we’re delivering a level of service that rivals top professional sports complexes.”

The TRACK collaboration between NWN Carousel and New Balance Athletics ushers in an exciting new phase in their partnership. For nearly two decades, NWN Carousel has provided technology services to New Balance spanning enterprise telephony, Unified Communications, network access control and wireless.

To learn more about the innovative technology at the TRACK, provided by NWN Carousel, read more here. To see community partnerships in the making, view footage here of Boston College’s Track and Field team where athletes, coaches, and researchers join forces to gain insightful data into athletic performance.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider focused on transforming the customer and employee hybrid work experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. With over 5,000 customers throughout the U.S., NWN Carousel provides integrated unified communications, security, contact center, managed devices, visual collaboration and connectivity — all powered by the Experience Management Platform.