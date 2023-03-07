Sampled Named a “Next-Generation Sequencing ProLab” for Twist Bioscience

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sampled1 today announced that it has been named a Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) ProLab for Twist Bioscience, a leading synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology.

As an NGS ProLab, Sampled can provide researchers and scientists with access to Twist Bioscience NGS technology, so that they can more easily and efficiently perform large-scale genomic research.

“We are very proud to have been named an NGS ProLab by Twist Bioscience, and to provide our clients with access to expertise and resources that may not be available in-house,” stated Shareef Nahas, Ph.D., Sampled’s Chief Scientific Officer. “By partnering with industry-leading technology providers like Twist Bioscience, we allow our clients to focus on their research results while Sampled does the heavy lifting. This will allow them to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and speed up the development of new products.”

“By becoming an NGS ProLab, Sampled is now able to add Twist Target Enrichment and Library preparation solutions to its arsenal of SMART lab services, providing high quality data and results,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Our ProLabs are trained and certified to run Twist NGS solutions, enabling more researchers to benefit from the high uniformity of our probes, which allow for deep sequencing of targeted regions.”

“At Sampled, we are always striving to innovate and to offer the latest and most sophisticated technologies available, so we are delighted to bring Twist’s Next-Generation Sequencing tools to our clients around the world,” said Aaron Venables, Chief Commercial Officer at Sampled. “Our goal is to be the leading global, integrated, analytical biorepository, and to offer a range and depth of services and technologies that is unrivaled.”

About Sampled and Sampled SMART Labs

Sampled is a next-generation laboratory that unlocks the valuable data in any biological sample. Through our integrated “Sampled SMART Lab” services, we can Store, Manage, Analyze, Research and Transport biological materials, offering partners a seamless solution for all research samples. Our vision is a world where we make it faster and easier for health innovators to improve human health, with a mission for Sampled SMART Labs to be behind every transformative health innovation. Sampled is headquartered in Piscataway, N.J. with labs across the US and Europe and partner labs in the Netherlands, China and Australia.

Infinity BiologiX LLC, Roylance Stability Storage Limited and Roylance Scientific Limited are doing business as Sampled. For more information, please visit www.sampled.com

