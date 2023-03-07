SentinelOne and Wiz Announce Exclusive Partnership to Deliver End to End Cloud Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced an exclusive and strategic partnership with Wiz, a leader in cloud security. Through the strategic partnership, the combined expertise of Wiz’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and SentinelOne’s Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), can be offered to organizations of all sizes and equip customers with a best-of-breed cloud security solution that provides superior capabilities to detect, prevent, investigate, and respond to cloud security threats, allowing them to dramatically reduce their risk.

This partnership brings together two of the most trusted, innovative, and forward-thinking companies in the cybersecurity industry. The joint offerings will provide customers with enhanced visibility and protection of their cloud workloads, streamlined procurement, and simplified deployment, enabling them to better secure their cloud infrastructure and workloads without hampering the speed or agility of their application development teams.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Wiz,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “Combining the best CWPP in the market today with the best CNAPP available truly brings to life the best-of-breed cloud security solution that all companies require to enable them to better secure their organization’s digital transformation journey.”

“We’re excited to partner with SentinelOne to empower businesses to build and innovate faster and more securely in the cloud. By combining the two leading security platforms, customers gain visibility and actionable context to solve their most complex security challenges from prevention to response with unprecedented simplicity, speed and accuracy,” said Assaf Rappaport, CEO of Wiz.

The partnership between SentinelOne and Wiz enables two visionary technology leaders to work together to increase customer value. By utilizing the market leading solutions offered by SentinelOne and Wiz, customers can gain complete visibility into their infrastructure hosted in the cloud, quickly identify and remediate attack paths to critical resources, and prevent threats with comprehensive runtime protection of their cloud workloads. By sharing context between solutions, security teams can easily see the full picture to find issues and fix them much faster than rival stand-alone solutions.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information visit https://www.sentinelone.com/platform/singularity-cloud.

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 35 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io/ for more information.

Category: Investors