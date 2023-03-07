Girls Who Invest and CFA Institute Enhance Partnership to Bring More Women into the Investment Management Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Girls Who Invest (GWI), a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the investment management industry by educating and advancing the next generation of women investors, and CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, today announced an expansion of their long standing partnership, offering the CFA Institute Investment Foundations® Certificate to benefit GWI scholars.

The Investment Foundations Certificate is designed to provide the global workforce with a clear understanding of how the investment industry works. Through the enhanced partnership agreement, the certificate will be offered to all of GWI’s Online Intensive Program scholars as the first module of the self-guided program. The certificate will provide GWI’s online scholars with key concepts about the purpose, structure, vocabulary, and ethical considerations, among many other aspects of the investment industry. This will enable participants to increase their financial literacy and skill sets, as well as arming them with the information they will need to ask the right questions and think critically about their careers.

“CFA Institute has been a fantastic partner to Girls Who Invest and our community for many years, and we’re thrilled that our relationship continues to evolve,” said Katherine Jollon Colsher, President and CEO at Girls Who Invest. “Diversifying the investment management industry is at the core of our partnership, and we’re steadfast in our belief that equipping the next generation with educational resources is key to increasing equity and representation across financial services. We’re proud to offer our online scholars full and free access to the new Investment Foundations Certificate learning experience, and look forward to seeing the positive impact this new program will have among our community of scholars.”

Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute, comments: “The important work of Girls Who Invest directly supports the mission of CFA Institute, particularly the closing words of our mission – for the ultimate benefit of society. We know that a more diverse workforce creates a better work environment and a better world as a whole. We are proud to offer the Investment Foundations Certificate to the young women who have made the important choice to further their training and education through the online program from Girls Who Invest. I’m excited to see the ways our partnership with Girls Who Invest will continue to address the ongoing challenge of supporting women in their careers.”

Girls Who Invest and CFA Institute share joint goals to diversify the field of investment management. This alignment supports the education of the women and gender non-binary people in the Girls Who Invest program through CFA Institute educational offerings. The partnership will deliver valuable input as it relates to the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Code for the US and Canada, among other initiatives. Moving ahead, the two organizations will continue to collaborate on similar endeavors, with this latest partnership agreement serving as a testament to that.

About Girls Who Invest

Transforming the investment management industry by attracting and advancing women investors, changemakers, and leaders. Girls Who Invest is changing the face of investing through education, mentoring, internships, and a supportive community of nearly 2,000 alumni.

GWI enables college students to explore investment management through its two tuition-free educational programs, which offer both academic and hands-on experience. Scholars across both programs receive support and career guidance from a community of partners, mentors, and alumni.

Girls Who Invest’s vision is for 30% of the world’s investable capital to be managed by women by 2030. For more information, visit www.girlswhoinvest.org.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.