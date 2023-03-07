Fruit of the Loom Kicks Off Partnership with National Nonprofit Undies for Everyone Donating Over 810,000 Pairs of New Underwear to Children in Crisis

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National nonprofit Undies for Everyone (UFE)® today announced an ongoing partnership with Fruit of the Loom – kicking off the partnership with a donation of 810,019 pairs of underwear to children in crisis. Fruit of the Loom’s initial donation will give a week’s supply of undies to 115,000 children across the U.S. who lack access to underwear. Since launching in 2012, UFE has provided over four million pairs of underwear to students living in poverty or experiencing crisis across 27 cities in the U.S.

“Millions of students around the country are too embarrassed to attend school because they don’t have clean underwear, a basic need many of us take for granted. Through their generous donation, Fruit of the Loom will impact the lives of 115,000 students facing underwear insecurity,” said Rabbi Amy Weiss, UFE’s founder and executive director. “New underwear builds confidence, self-esteem, and dignity – it’s one piece of a complex puzzle to increase a child’s chance for success, and we are thrilled to partner with Fruit of the Loom to help kids succeed academically and socially.”

New underwear is a rarely provided item for underserved children – it’s one of the most requested, but least often purchased. With the help of partners, volunteers, and donors, Undies for Everyone helps to alleviate the burden of underwear insecurity – access to clean, size appropriate underwear for children – by providing a week’s supply of undies.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Undies for Everyone on their important mission to deliver new, clean and fitting underwear for children in need,” says JacLyn Ashby, who leads Fruit of the Loom, Inc.’s global giving program, Threads of Change. “Through our Threads of Change donations and with the help of the amazing team at UFE, we are proudly making a real difference in the lives of children across the U.S.”

Undies for Everyone is the nation’s leading nonprofit exclusively providing new underwear to students around the country. UFE has 77 partners across the U.S. including, school district homeless departments, Child Protective Services Boys and Girls Clubs, Community Closets, and pediatric mobile clinics. UFE is distributing over 1.5 million pairs of undies in 2023 – impacting more than 214,000 children.

Undies for Everyone has two key programs to get businesses and local community groups involved:

Undies for Change – Roll and pack undies at your office, organization or home and deliver them to local kids in need. This program is a sponsored event requiring a donation.

One Click Undies – Anyone can host a virtual undies drive. UFE provides everything needed for an easy way to help kids – linked QR codes, a linked Amazon Wish List, email templates and fillable flyers for printing or sending to other groups.

About Undies for Everyone

Undies for Everyone (UFE) provides underwear to underserved students recognizing the importance of this basic need for a child’s social and academic success leading to graduation. UFE is the only nonprofit to exclusively address this critical gap that is overlooked by other organizations working in the philanthropies space. Founded in 2012 by Rabbi Amy Weiss, who was named a 2022 CNN Hero, UFE has donated more than 4 million pairs of underwear to students across the country. Distribution partners include, school district homeless departments, Child Protective Services, Boys and Girls Clubs, Community Closets and mobile pediatric clinics in 27 cities across the U.S. UFE is proud to carry a GuideStar Platinum Transparency Seal. Find UFE at UndiesForEveryone.org. Follow UFE on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.